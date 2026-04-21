Power Dressing While Expecting: Thandi Maqubela on Her Go-To Maternity Workwear

Knowing what to shop for and wear during pregnancy can be a challenge at the best of times—let alone when you work in a corporate environment. With changing proportions and a shortage of polished maternity options, building a work wardrobe that is smart, comfortable, and stylish can feel like a real balancing act.

That’s why we asked legal director and content creator Thandi Maqubela for her advice as she navigates her second pregnancy. Known for her polished aesthetic, her approach to workwear proves that dressing a bump shouldn’t come at the expense of personal style.

Below, she shares her expert tips on adapting her work wardrobe for pregnancy, her top three outfit formulas, and the pieces she’s been relying on to make getting dressed feel effortless rather than overwhelming

Have you had to adjust your work wardrobe during pregnancy?

"Yes, but probably less than I expected. I was pregnant with our first during lockdown, so I wasn’t really able to ‘get dressed’ for work as I was largely at home behind a computer screen. So this time around, I was quite interested to see how I’d approach things. It’s been less of a complete overhaul and more about editing.

The biggest change has been around structure and proportion. Things that once relied on a defined waist (which I’m now very excited to get back to) obviously stop working in the same way, so I’ve leaned into silhouettes that skim rather than cling, longer line dresses, slightly oversized shirts, and soft tailoring. This isn’t a complete change to my norm because the outfits I’m wearing while pregnant, I’d still wear when not sporting a bump.

What I’ve enjoyed is that it’s forced me to be more intentional. It’s made me think about balance, length, and how I feel in what I’m wearing, more so than usual. And that’s made me more confident in my choices, not less."

To what extent have you relied on maternity-specific clothing during your pregnancy?

"Other than underwear, I haven’t really bought maternity-specific clothes. I didn’t want to build a wardrobe with a short shelf life, so I’ve mostly stayed in non-maternity pieces; just sized up or chosen more forgiving cuts. That said, there are a couple of maternity-adjacent items that are absolutely worth it..."

Satin wide-leg trousers with an elasticated drawstring waist, for some reason, I don’t like the feel of over-the-bump trousers.

Low-rise barrel leg trousers or jeans, best worn with oversized shirts.

One or two well-cut dresses, the kind you can just put on and go, without negotiating fit every time

What are your go-to brands for workwear during pregnancy?

"I’ve gravitated towards brands that already do clean lines and slightly oversized silhouettes well."

COS and ARKET are brilliant for structured but forgiving pieces. Their dresses and shirts hold their shape without feeling restrictive.

Toteme, for elevated basics that still feel like you, but with more room.

Mango dresses have been a lifesaver.

With Nothing Underneath, do great shirting all around.

Overall, I’d say Aligne has been the best at making me feel like I’m still me but with a bump. I’ve yet to come across a brand that works for all stages of life; they’ve nailed it while still keeping the chic appeal, designing with ease and movement in mind without compromising style.

What are your top three go-to workwear outfit formulas during pregnancy?

Barrel leg trousers and a structured shirt. A great dress that makes you feel good and is not too restrictive. Satin trousers and a structured blazer.

What’s your go-to pair of comfortable yet smart office shoes?

I’ve luckily been able to stick to my love of kitten heel sling backs; they look great, work with everything, and they’re so comfortable!

Shop Thandi's Top Picks