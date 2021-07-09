Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cannes Film Festival is finally back, with an IRL red carpet. The likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Bella Hadid have pulled out all the stops in bright and colourful dresses.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, this year we’re expecting an impressive selection of glamorous gowns from the annual two-week event, as the fashion world’s lead designers dress the film world’s leading ladies.

Until then, we’re looking back at some of the most incredible, and iconic, fashion moments of all time- and it’s safe to say there have been plenty over the years.

It all kicked off in 1953 when Brigitte Bardot wore a classic flared dress with fur stole. Catherine Deneuve was another Cannes regular, and wowed us in 1966 with a sequin dress, gloves and a bow in her hair.

Of course, who can forget when Johnny Depp and Kate Moss made their mark at the event as the ultimate 90s couple way back in 1998? Kate in a signature little black cocktail dress (which she later re-invented as part of her Topshop collection), complete with feather neckline and Johnny in an easy Tux and grey shirt combo – they set the bar for years to come.

One of our all-time favourite moments has to be Princess Diana though, who slipped into a beautiful floor-grazing powder blue gown in 1987, switching things-up the next day in a chic printed dress and white blazer combo.

In the noughties, Claudia Schiffer dazzled in a low cut gold sequin gown, and we still love Jennifer Aniston’s laid-back tie-neck dress – she and Brad Pitt were the ultimate California couple that year.

More recently, the likes of Diane Kruger and Nicole Kidman (arguably the Cannes queen) ensured the glamour remained of the highest level, working frothy tulle creations and sleek column gowns for their turn on the red carpet.

Yes, it’s fair to say Cannes Film Festival is one seriously stylish affair. Click through to view the most iconic Cannes dresses of all time…