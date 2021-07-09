Trending:

    • The Cannes Film Festival is finally back, with an IRL red carpet. The likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Bella Hadid have pulled out all the stops in bright and colourful dresses.

    After a hiatus due to the pandemic, this year we’re expecting an impressive selection of glamorous gowns from the annual two-week event, as the fashion world’s lead designers dress the film world’s leading ladies.

    Until then, we’re looking back at some of the most incredible, and iconic, fashion moments of all time- and it’s safe to say there have been plenty over the years.

    It all kicked off in 1953 when Brigitte Bardot wore a classic flared dress with fur stole. Catherine Deneuve was another Cannes regular, and wowed us in 1966 with a sequin dress, gloves and a bow in her hair.

    Of course, who can forget when Johnny Depp and Kate Moss made their mark at the event as the ultimate 90s couple way back in 1998? Kate in a signature little black cocktail dress (which she later re-invented as part of her Topshop collection), complete with feather neckline and Johnny in an easy Tux and grey shirt combo – they set the bar for years to come.

    One of our all-time favourite moments has to be Princess Diana though, who slipped into a beautiful floor-grazing powder blue gown in 1987, switching things-up the next day in a chic printed dress and white blazer combo.

    In the noughties, Claudia Schiffer dazzled in a low cut gold sequin gown, and we still love Jennifer Aniston’s laid-back tie-neck dress – she and Brad Pitt were the ultimate California couple that year.

    More recently, the likes of Diane Kruger and Nicole Kidman (arguably the Cannes queen) ensured the glamour remained of the highest level, working frothy tulle creations and sleek column gowns for their turn on the red carpet.

    Yes, it’s fair to say Cannes Film Festival is one seriously stylish affair. Click through to view the most iconic Cannes dresses of all time…

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 1 of 27

    Jodie Turner-Smith, 2021

    Turning heads in Gucci.

    Image credit: Daniele Venturelli
    This is an image 2 of 27

    Chiara Ferragni

    In a neon Giambattista Valli dress.

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 3 of 27

    Didi Stone, 2021

    Ethereal in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown.

    This is an image 4 of 27

    Bella Hadid, 2021

    Wearing a vintage halterneck dress, from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2002 collection.

    Image credit: WireImage
    This is an image 5 of 27

    Camille Cotton, 2021

    Chic in Christian Dior.

    This is an image 6 of 27

    Jourdan Dunn in 2017

    Wearing Elie Saab

    This is an image 7 of 27

    Diane Kruger, 2012

    In a gorgeous plunging black gown.

    Image credit: Tony Barson
    This is an image 8 of 27

    Nicole Kidman in 2017

    Wearing Calvin Klein

    This is an image 9 of 27

    Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, 2017

    At the premiere of the film The Beguiled in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    This is an image 10 of 27

    Guan Xiao Tong, 2017

    The actress attends the 70th Cannes film festival.

    Image credit: Corbis via Getty Images
    This is an image 11 of 27

    Penelope Cruz, 2019

    Penelope Cruz arrives for the premiere of ‘Pain And Glory‘ during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2019. She wears Chanel. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

    This is an image 12 of 27

    Eva Longoria, 2019

    This is an image 13 of 27

    Margot Robbie, 2019

    Wearing a Chanel tunic and trousers.

    Image credit: Venturelli
    This is an image 14 of 27

    Sienna Miller, 2015

    Showcasing her trademark boho style.

    Image credit: AFP via Getty Images
    This is an image 15 of 27

    Carey Mulligan, 2013

    British actress Carey Mulligan holds an umbrella on May 15, 2013 as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Great Gatsby" ahead of the opening of the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. She wears Dior.

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 16 of 27

    Diane Kruger, 2012

    Jury member actress Diane Kruger attends the Closing Ceremony and "Therese Desqueyroux" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festivalon May 27, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 17 of 27

    Halle Berry, 2006

    Reem Acra is responsible for this flawless plunge neck gown shown off to its full potential by former Miss World, Halle Berry.

    Image credit: AFP via Getty Images
    This is an image 18 of 27

    Angelina Jolie, 2008

    A heavily-pregnant Angelina Jolie proudly showed off her baby bump at 2008's film festival, dazzling in a moss green floor length creation by Max Azaria.

    This is an image 19 of 27

    Charlize Theron, 2004

    Channelling her inner mermaid, Charlize Theron stepped out in an aqua satin gown by Christian Dior in 2004. With a central, thigh-skimming slit, and elegant flowing train, she certainly knew how to steal the show!

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 20 of 27

    Cameron Diaz, 2002

    Cameron Diaz and Leonardo Dicaprio arriving at the "Gangs Of New York" special preview screening during the the 55th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France. May 20, 2002.

    This is an image 21 of 27

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, 2004

    Before Brangelina, there was Brennifer. The couple took to the red carpet for the premiere of Troy in 2004, with Jen opting for this sleek white halterneck dress, with diamond panels and a sexy fishtail.

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 22 of 27

    Nicole Kidman, 2003

    Image credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
    This is an image 23 of 27

    Claudia Schiffer, Andie MC Dowell and Gong Li, 2000

    An iconic line-up.

    Image credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
    This is an image 24 of 27

    Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, 1998

    Don't they make a beautiful couple? In the Nineties, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were Hollywood's hottest pairing. They looked pretty loved up in Cannes in 1998, in matching black ensembles and chiseled features.

    Image credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
    This is an image 25 of 27

    Prince Charles And Princess Diana, 1987

    The people's princess also made an appearance in one of her famous show-stopping dresses - this strapless pale blue pleated design with a ribbon tie at the waist.

    Image credit: Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
    This is an image 26 of 27

    Catherine Deneuve, 1966

    Catherine Deneuve and husband David Bailey look the very definition of cool in this cute snap from 1966. Check out her elbow length gloves and ribbon in her hair - tres chic!

    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 27 of 27

    Brigitte Bardot, 1953

