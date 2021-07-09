The Cannes Film Festival is finally back, with an IRL red carpet. The likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Bella Hadid have pulled out all the stops in bright and colourful dresses.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, this year we’re expecting an impressive selection of glamorous gowns from the annual two-week event, as the fashion world’s lead designers dress the film world’s leading ladies.
Until then, we’re looking back at some of the most incredible, and iconic, fashion moments of all time- and it’s safe to say there have been plenty over the years.
It all kicked off in 1953 when Brigitte Bardot wore a classic flared dress with fur stole. Catherine Deneuve was another Cannes regular, and wowed us in 1966 with a sequin dress, gloves and a bow in her hair.
Of course, who can forget when Johnny Depp and Kate Moss made their mark at the event as the ultimate 90s couple way back in 1998? Kate in a signature little black cocktail dress (which she later re-invented as part of her Topshop collection), complete with feather neckline and Johnny in an easy Tux and grey shirt combo – they set the bar for years to come.
One of our all-time favourite moments has to be Princess Diana though, who slipped into a beautiful floor-grazing powder blue gown in 1987, switching things-up the next day in a chic printed dress and white blazer combo.
In the noughties, Claudia Schiffer dazzled in a low cut gold sequin gown, and we still love Jennifer Aniston’s laid-back tie-neck dress – she and Brad Pitt were the ultimate California couple that year.
More recently, the likes of Diane Kruger and Nicole Kidman (arguably the Cannes queen) ensured the glamour remained of the highest level, working frothy tulle creations and sleek column gowns for their turn on the red carpet.
Yes, it’s fair to say Cannes Film Festival is one seriously stylish affair. Click through to view the most iconic Cannes dresses of all time…
Jodie Turner-Smith, 2021
Turning heads in Gucci.
Chiara Ferragni
In a neon Giambattista Valli dress.
Didi Stone, 2021
Ethereal in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown.
Bella Hadid, 2021
Wearing a vintage halterneck dress, from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2002 collection.
Camille Cotton, 2021
Chic in Christian Dior.
Jourdan Dunn in 2017
Wearing Elie Saab
Diane Kruger, 2012
In a gorgeous plunging black gown.
Nicole Kidman in 2017
Wearing Calvin Klein
Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, 2017
At the premiere of the film The Beguiled in competition at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Guan Xiao Tong, 2017
The actress attends the 70th Cannes film festival.
Penelope Cruz, 2019
Penelope Cruz arrives for the premiere of ‘Pain And Glory‘ during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2019. She wears Chanel. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Eva Longoria, 2019
Margot Robbie, 2019
Wearing a Chanel tunic and trousers.
Sienna Miller, 2015
Showcasing her trademark boho style.
Carey Mulligan, 2013
British actress Carey Mulligan holds an umbrella on May 15, 2013 as she arrives for the screening of the film "The Great Gatsby" ahead of the opening of the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. She wears Dior.
Diane Kruger, 2012
Jury member actress Diane Kruger attends the Closing Ceremony and "Therese Desqueyroux" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festivalon May 27, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Halle Berry, 2006
Reem Acra is responsible for this flawless plunge neck gown shown off to its full potential by former Miss World, Halle Berry.
Angelina Jolie, 2008
A heavily-pregnant Angelina Jolie proudly showed off her baby bump at 2008's film festival, dazzling in a moss green floor length creation by Max Azaria.
Charlize Theron, 2004
Channelling her inner mermaid, Charlize Theron stepped out in an aqua satin gown by Christian Dior in 2004. With a central, thigh-skimming slit, and elegant flowing train, she certainly knew how to steal the show!
Cameron Diaz, 2002
Cameron Diaz and Leonardo Dicaprio arriving at the "Gangs Of New York" special preview screening during the the 55th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France. May 20, 2002.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, 2004
Before Brangelina, there was Brennifer. The couple took to the red carpet for the premiere of Troy in 2004, with Jen opting for this sleek white halterneck dress, with diamond panels and a sexy fishtail.
Nicole Kidman, 2003
Claudia Schiffer, Andie MC Dowell and Gong Li, 2000
An iconic line-up.
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp, 1998
Don't they make a beautiful couple? In the Nineties, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were Hollywood's hottest pairing. They looked pretty loved up in Cannes in 1998, in matching black ensembles and chiseled features.
Prince Charles And Princess Diana, 1987
The people's princess also made an appearance in one of her famous show-stopping dresses - this strapless pale blue pleated design with a ribbon tie at the waist.
Catherine Deneuve, 1966
Catherine Deneuve and husband David Bailey look the very definition of cool in this cute snap from 1966. Check out her elbow length gloves and ribbon in her hair - tres chic!