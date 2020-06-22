The message behind the Cambridge children’s new clothes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges celebrated Prince William’s birthday this weekend by releasing some adorable family photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at their Anmer Hall home during the lockdown.

One portrait shows them posing nicely on a swing in the garden of the Norfolk property, while another set of pictures shows the children wrestling on the ground.

While these photos prove that despite being royals, they’re a normal family having fun in the garden, some experts are saying that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s clothes further prove that point.

Princess Charlotte is wearing a pair of embroidered denim dungarees from John Lewis (sadly sold out), and a striped t-shirt by GAP. Meanwhile, Prince George is wearing an H&M khaki t-shirt, which he was seen wearing last summer. Prince Louis is also wearing a GAP t-shirt.

According to the experts, this shows that, like their mother, just because the children are royals doesn’t mean they need to wear designer clothes, thus making them more relatable.

Prince George is also seen to be adopting his mother’s sustainable credentials by re-wearing clothes and avoiding waste.

Either way, they all look lovely as always.