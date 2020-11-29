Cyber Monday jewellery deals: Monica Vinader, Pandora, Swarovski & more

2020’s been a tough year. We’ve spent more time apart than together. So, when it came to thinking of Christmas gifts for loved ones this year, jewellery was my first thought. As a lovely necklace, set of earrings or bracelet can be worn everyday as a lovely reminder of a particular person, time or memory. So with up-to 50% off this Cyber Monday, there’s no better time to get some special gifts off your shopping list.
With incredible jewellery discounts at Missoma, Pandora and more from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday it’s the perfect time to treat your loved one, or yourself. I try to always mark special moments with a piece of jewellery. Having something physical that you can remember a particular success or evoke a memory or holiday from. Surviving everything 2020 has thrown at you is certainly a moment to mark.
There’s only three days to navigate all the deals and discounts so I’ve done the hard-work. Curating the best savings from the most coveted brands to make your shop even easier.
Swarovski jewellery discounts
Swarovski Infinity Y necklace,
£99, £79 (Save 20%)
Minimal and effortlessly chic this Y necklace is perfect for elevating your everyday. The rose-gold plated chain loops through an infinity symbol adorned with the labels signature shimmering stones. Pair yours with silk shirts and simple white tees alike.
Swarovski Remix bracelet,
£49, £39 (Save £20%)
This shimmering bracelet is makes a beautiful gift as you can style it solo or personalise it with charms and adornments.
Pandora jewellery discounts
Pandora Chain bracelet,
£150, £120 (Save 20%)
Save 20% on one of my favourite pieces at Pandora. I love this chain bracelet. It’s elegant and so unexpected from the usual much loved charms. Wear yours with everything from knitwear to tailoring.
Pandora Sparkling stones hanging earrings,
£70, £56 (Save 20%)
My mum would love this elegant pair of drop stone earrings. Not only will they add a touch of sparkle to your Christmas zoom calls, they will smarten up any top in an instant.
Clip on earring discounts
Jennifer Gibson Pre-loved faux-pearl, crystal and gold-plated clip-on earrings, £220, £176 (Save 20%)
Inspired by memories of her mother’s antique emporium Jennifer Gibson’s beautifully curated vintage jewellery would make a truly memorable gift. A sustainable alternative to shopping new-in. This decadent pair would be a special stocking filler.
Alessandra Rich Oversized heart earrings,
£350, £175 (Save 50%)
I love Alessandra Rich’s playful statement jewellery. Her oversized heart earrings would make a perfect gift to a loved one that’s really gone above and beyond this year.
Roxanne Assoulin Crystal clip-on earrings, £90, £45 (Save 50%)
Encrusted with Swarovski crystals in a beautiful drop silhouette they’re cast from antiqued rose-gold. Lightweight for their generous size they make an ideal gift for a loved one who’s yet to pierce their ears.
Best bracelet Cyber Monday deals
KT X Bibibijoux Link bracelet,
£34.99, £27.99 (Save 40%)
My sister would love this contemporary bracelet. Save 40% on this playful pave chain style. Complete the set by styling yours with the matching necklace.
Goldsmiths 18ct white gold 0.50ct diamond bracelet,
£2,000, £1,000 (Save 50%)
There’s an incredible £1,000 off this classic tennis bracelet. A real Black Friday bargain and a perfect treat to a loved one, or yourself.
Jennifer Gibson Pre-loved Amerikaner gold-plated bracelet,
£230, £184 (Save 20%)
Jennifer Gibson’s pieces are a wonderful way to treat a loved one that enjoys one-of-a-kind treats. This bracelet is by Amerikaner, founded in 1869 this vintage piece has a thoroughly modern feel to it.
Monica Vinader jewellery discounts
Monica Vinader Nura shell and pearl necklace,
£265, £198.75
I love how each of Monica Vinader’s pieces are responsibly manufactured. This delicate necklace is handmade from recycled silver and would make a beautiful gift for an environmentally conscious loved one.
Monica Vinader Riva hoop and Kite diamond ring set,
£305, £228.75 (Save 25%)
Crafted from recycled silver with ethically sourced diamonds this elegant ring set is detailed with ethically sourced diamonds. A lovely gift to a sister or mum you can keep one ring and give the other as a modern friendship bracelet.
Monica Vinader Siren hoop and Fiji bud earrings in Green Onyx,
£205, £153.75
Handmade using recycled silver these Siren earrings have a very bohemian feel to them. My aunt would love them.