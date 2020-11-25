These cashmere hoodies are on sale and we’re crowning ourselves WFH royalty

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As we’ve all learned from months of working from home, a good loungewear set is worth its weight in gold. While digging through this year’s Black Friday fashion discounts, we stumbled upon a shining lazy day jewel: a plush cashmere hoodie that’s currently 20% off.

Available in both white and grey, the hoodies are designed by Reiss and are 100% cashmere – meaning they’re going to be ultra soft.

Just think about how comfy you’ll be lounging around the house, whether you’re taking your millionth work Zoom call or binging The Queen’s Gambit on the couch.

Besides being super comfortable, these hoodies also look ultra chic thanks to the luxe fabric. Ideal for tossing on underneath a camel coat or denim jacket, it’ll make runs to Tesco for more bog roll look like fashion week.

It’s the quintessential layering piece and we’re not the only ones with our keen eye on the hoodies, as according to John Lewis they’re going fast.

There’s less than fifteen grey cashmere hoodies available online right now for example, so you’ll want to act quickly if you want to get in on the action.

There’s no getting around the facts as even after John Lewis’ Black Friday discounts, the bottom line still comes to a steep £180. But think about it this way: how many times are you going to wear a hoodie this winter, let alone your entire lifetime? Why not invest in something that makes you look and feel like a celebrity on their day off?