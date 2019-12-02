When it comes to beloved British institutes Liberty London holds a special place in the hearts of our Editor’s. With the most luxurious curation of cult and classic brands this Black Friday you can shop selected styles on site with up-to 30% off.
Yes, you read that right. up-to 30% off designers like Shrimps, Rixo and Liberty’s own renowned label with discounts already applied to qualifying styles.
There’s never been a better time to invest in a designer accessory (or three…). We’ve compiled an edit of the best jewellery, bags, shoes, dresses, blazers and jeans to shop now and wear all season long…
A.P.C. Half Moon Bag, was £355, now £284
LIBERTY LONDON, Ianthe Knit Merino Wool Cardigan, was £450, now £360
LIBERTY LONDON, Ianthe Star Silk Charmeuse Eye Mask, was £60, now £42
GANNI, Oversized Soft Wool V-Neck Jumper, was £240, now £192
LIBERTY LONDON, Eluard and Bramham Silk Charmeuse Pyjama Set, was £395, now £276.50
MANSUR GAVRIEL Mini Leather Bucket Bag, was £395, now £316
LIBERTY LONDON, Eleonora Tana Lawn Cotton Travel Slippers, was £45, now £31.50
NEEDLE & THREAD, Garland Petal Wrap-Top, was £150, now £120
LIBERTY LONDON, Little Marlborough Tote Bag in Iphis Canvas, was £395, now £316
LIBERTY LONDON, Valencia High-Waist Bandeau Bikini Set, was £295, now £206.50