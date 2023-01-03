The best ski jackets to keep you looking chic on the slopes

Finding the best ski wear (opens in new tab) is no easy task, particularly when it comes to ski jackets. There are so many factors to consider, ranging from the practical to the stylish. You need to think about the kind of jacket that will keep you warm (opens in new tab) and dry, but you also want it to feel comfortable and, of course, look stylish.

Indeed, the best ski jackets need to tick many different boxes, which is where we come in. Here, at Marie Claire, we've taken the time to trawl through the internet and bring you some of the best options around. Whether you're looking for a more affordable high-street option, a higher-price-point investment piece or even a ski jacket to rent (opens in new tab), we have all the bases covered below.

(Image credit: Getty)

Best high-street ski jackets

Opting for a high-street ski jacket is the more affordable way to invest in ski wear. While the price point may be more attainable, that does not mean you will be compromising on quality. Many of the options below are waterproof and insulated to ensure you stay warm.

(opens in new tab) Julien Macdonald Mastery Ski Jacket £149.95 (was £300) at Dare2B (opens in new tab) Sportswear brand Dare2B are known for their technical ski wear, and this season they've collaborated with British fashion designer Julien Macdonald. This jacket is completely rain resistant and made from breathable fabric to keep you warm and dry.

(opens in new tab) Detachable-sleeve down ski jacket £149.99 at H&M (opens in new tab) This ski jacket from H&M is both water-repellent and windproof, helping to keep you both warm and dry. It also features an integrated snow gaiter with a hook and loop fastening and press studs at the front. Not to mention, its fun, pink colourway will ensure you stand out on the slopes.

(opens in new tab) Roxy Billie Snow Jacket £180.00 at Roxy (opens in new tab) Featuring DryFlight® technology and WarmFlight® Eco insulation, this jacket is designed to keep you warm and dry all day long. With its slim tailored design, this is skiwear without the bulk.

(opens in new tab) Topshop Sno ski parka coat with fur hood £140 at ASOS (opens in new tab) Suitable for cold conditions, Topshop's ski parka features waterproof fabric and 180gsm wadding for warmth. The jacket also features a snow skirt, detachable hood and ski pass pocket.

Best investment ski jackets

There are plenty of options around if you're looking to invest a little more in your ski jackets. From trending brands like Perfect Moment to leading luxury outerwear brands like Mackage, there is a style for every aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) Perfect Moment Juniper quilted down ski jacket £705 at Matches Fashion (opens in new tab) Inspired by the retro styles of the 1970s, this jacket is all kinds of cool. Featuring a lightweight, water-repellent technical shell and insulated with down and feathers, it's also guaranteed to keep you warm.

(opens in new tab) MACKAGE Elita-NFZ belted quilted down ski jacket £885 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Filled with down that has been independently certified by the Responsible Down Standard, this jacket is sure to keep you cosy on the slopes. It also features a detachable hood and belt to cinch your waist.

(opens in new tab) Cordova Aomori hooded quilted down ski jacket £810 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab) Padded with insulating down, this Cordova jacket has a water-resistant quilted shell meaning you'll certainly stay warm. The pastel purple shade also adds a fun pop of colour, so you'll definitely look chic while skiing.

Best rental ski jackets

If you're not a regular skier, one of the most cost-effective ways to fit out your holiday wardrobe is to rent some ski gear. Rather than buying something you might not wear again, renting provides both a more affordable and sustainable solution. While you can rent ski wear from regular clothing rental platforms such as MyWardrobe HQ (opens in new tab) and HURR (opens in new tab), there are now also dedicated ski wear rental brands around. Make sure to check out Blanqo (opens in new tab) and Eco Ski (opens in new tab) if you're looking to rent some ski wear this season.

Erin Snow Women's Diana Jacket rent from £79.0 at Blanqo (opens in new tab) This Erin Snow jacket retails for over £900, but with Blanqo you can rent it for a fraction of the price. The brand recommends renting your ski wear from three days before your vacation departure date, to ensure there's ample time for exchanges in case the sizing doesn't fit. Once you're done, just send the garment back in the pre-paid reusable packaging provided.