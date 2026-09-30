I Just Got Back From Milan—This Retro-Inspired Dress Is What Italian Women Wear to Look Polished

Yes, stereotypes aren't always accurate, but one week in Milan proved one thing for certain: Italian women have truly mastered the art of timeless style. And one item in particular was behind countless sleek outfits of the street style set: the simple shift dress, in every variation.
The shift dress's appeal to Italian women comes as little surprise, considering Miuccia Prada is one of its biggest backers, regularly putting the style on both the Prada and Miu Miu runways. But since its 1920's inception—thanks, many say, to Coco Chanel—surprisingly little has changed.
The straight-up-and-down shape remains the key silhouette, while hem lengths vary from the thigh-high short to the mid-calf, for something more modest. And you'll find every variation of neckline from an extra-low scoop to a T-shirt like design, which means there's a shift dress to suit every personal style. For which the women at Milan Fashion Week offer plenty of inspiration.
For a more evening-ready look, leave your shift dress as the sole focal point, worn with only layered jewellery and a simple pair of pumps or over-the-knee boots. For an office-friendly outfit, look to layer a long-sleeve tee or shirt beneath your shift dress and finish with a loafer. And for something even cosier once the cooler weather rolls around, consider a jumper and a thick pair of tights. Essentially, it makes for a great layering piece that easily adapts with the seasons.
Fans of the shift dress aren't exclusive to Italy, with stylish women around the world returning to this classic shape for a polished look year-round. American content creator Blair Eadie was recently spotted in an easy transitional outfit, layering a barn jacket over a shift dress while the balmy weather hangs on just a little longer.
That said, the choice of which shift to choose comes down to you, and whether a classic black cotton, autumn-ready corduroy, or a more focal-point pattern best suits your style and wardrobe. Keep in mind that this one dress can go on to create an impressive number of outfits.
Below, the shift dresses worth a scroll.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Shift Dresses
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Dress
The horizontal neckline make this classic shift dress feel incredibly polished.
Alémais
Beaded minidress
The delicate beading around the neckline makes this shift dress an elegant evening option.
net-a-porter
Vida lace-trimmed silk-satin mini dress
Cream lace isn't just for the summer months. Style this mini with a pair of 15 denier tights and a chunky cardigan.
Boden
Lou Cord Shift Dress
As further evidence that cord is trending, Boden's corduroy shift dress comes in three colourways: navy, red and green.
Prada
Re-Nylon mini-dress
You won't have to search hard to find a sleek shift dress in the Prada archives. This re-nylon option is truly timeless.
ALÉMAIS
Charlotte floral-jacquard satin mini dress
For a bolder, more maximalist shift dress, turn your attention towards Alémais. This gorgeous green pattern works especially well in the evenings as well as at the office, layered over a white blouse.
cos
Leather A-line Dress
A leather shift dress will give this vintage-inspired dress a tougher edge.
La DoubleJ
Devon floral jacquard minidress
This floral print dress might just be my favourite of the entire edit. Gold, yellow, green and brown accessories all pair beautifully.
ALIGNE
Darcy A-Line Mini Dress
The square-neckline of this Aligne shift makes it even easier for layering, allowing extra room for whatever you add underneath to peek through.