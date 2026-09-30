I Just Got Back From Milan—This Retro-Inspired Dress Is What Italian Women Wear to Look Polished

In defence of the timeless shift dress

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Shift dresses
(Image credit: Getty Images/Launchmetrics)

Yes, stereotypes aren't always accurate, but one week in Milan proved one thing for certain: Italian women have truly mastered the art of timeless style. And one item in particular was behind countless sleek outfits of the street style set: the simple shift dress, in every variation.

The shift dress's appeal to Italian women comes as little surprise, considering Miuccia Prada is one of its biggest backers, regularly putting the style on both the Prada and Miu Miu runways. But since its 1920's inception—thanks, many say, to Coco Chanel—surprisingly little has changed.

Shift dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The straight-up-and-down shape remains the key silhouette, while hem lengths vary from the thigh-high short to the mid-calf, for something more modest. And you'll find every variation of neckline from an extra-low scoop to a T-shirt like design, which means there's a shift dress to suit every personal style. For which the women at Milan Fashion Week offer plenty of inspiration.

For a more evening-ready look, leave your shift dress as the sole focal point, worn with only layered jewellery and a simple pair of pumps or over-the-knee boots. For an office-friendly outfit, look to layer a long-sleeve tee or shirt beneath your shift dress and finish with a loafer. And for something even cosier once the cooler weather rolls around, consider a jumper and a thick pair of tights. Essentially, it makes for a great layering piece that easily adapts with the seasons.

Shift dress

(Image credit: @blaireadiebee)

Fans of the shift dress aren't exclusive to Italy, with stylish women around the world returning to this classic shape for a polished look year-round. American content creator Blair Eadie was recently spotted in an easy transitional outfit, layering a barn jacket over a shift dress while the balmy weather hangs on just a little longer.

That said, the choice of which shift to choose comes down to you, and whether a classic black cotton, autumn-ready corduroy, or a more focal-point pattern best suits your style and wardrobe. Keep in mind that this one dress can go on to create an impressive number of outfits.

Below, the shift dresses worth a scroll.

Shop Shift Dresses

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 