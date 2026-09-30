18 Trend-Led Items to Update Your Wardrobe with Minimal Effort—and Minimal Cost

Yep, they’re all on sale.

Valeza Bakolli&#039;s avatar
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Published In Buying Guides
A collage of various trend-led wardrobe updates from the article
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Aspinal of London, Reiss, Office, Whistles, H&M, Kate Spade, New Look)
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It’s officially autumn. The weather has (finally) cooled down enough for jackets, lightweight layers and even a fine knit or two. But for me, the best thing about the turn of the season has to be shopping for the best trend-led wardrobe updates.

As a shopping editor, it’s second nature for me to scour every retailer’s new-in page as soon as a new season hits, and I’m particularly impressed with the latest drops. The AW26 trends are a beautiful balance of eye-catching design and surprising versatility. I can see myself wearing every single one (which for me is pretty much unheard of).

From country dressing to clever layering, you might have elements of each trend in your wardrobe already. If not, they probably fill a gap you didn't know you had. So if you prefer to stick to wearable, timeless pieces, there are plenty to choose from.

Over my years as an editor, I've discovered that committing fully to a new trend can feel daunting, so I’ve found a workaround. Every piece you see below is an easy update to your wardrobe—no big statement pieces, but rather, effortless accents to add to the outfits you already love. Think wearable prints, trend-led pops of colour and plays on silhouette and texture.

I’m a strong believer that shopping the trends doesn’t have to mean paying a fortune, so I’ve only selected pieces that are currently on sale—with a mixture of high street and high end items. Oh, and I’ve added in relevant links to Marie Claire’s exclusive discount codes to get you even better prices on every selection you see below. You can thank me later.

For the full lowdown on the best trends of the season, see our Fashion Director’s in-depth AW26 trend report and to discover the effortless and affordable pieces that will incorporate said trends into your wardrobe, read on.

18 Trend-led Wardrobe Updates for Autumn

1. Velvet

2. Red

3. Modern suiting

4. Leopard print

5. Polished folk

6. Drop waist designs

7. Layer up

8. Very demure

9. Check print

10. Country dressing

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).