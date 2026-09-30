It’s officially autumn. The weather has (finally) cooled down enough for jackets, lightweight layers and even a fine knit or two. But for me, the best thing about the turn of the season has to be shopping for the best trend-led wardrobe updates.
As a shopping editor, it’s second nature for me to scour every retailer’s new-in page as soon as a new season hits, and I’m particularly impressed with the latest drops. The AW26 trends are a beautiful balance of eye-catching design and surprising versatility. I can see myself wearing every single one (which for me is pretty much unheard of).
From country dressing to clever layering, you might have elements of each trend in your wardrobe already. If not, they probably fill a gap you didn't know you had. So if you prefer to stick to wearable, timeless pieces, there are plenty to choose from.
Over my years as an editor, I've discovered that committing fully to a new trend can feel daunting, so I’ve found a workaround. Every piece you see below is an easy update to your wardrobe—no big statement pieces, but rather, effortless accents to add to the outfits you already love. Think wearable prints, trend-led pops of colour and plays on silhouette and texture.
I’m a strong believer that shopping the trends doesn’t have to mean paying a fortune, so I’ve only selected pieces that are currently on sale—with a mixture of high street and high end items. Oh, and I’ve added in relevant links to Marie Claire’s exclusive discount codes to get you even better prices on every selection you see below. You can thank me later.
For the full lowdown on the best trends of the season, see our Fashion Director’s in-depth AW26 trend report and to discover the effortless and affordable pieces that will incorporate said trends into your wardrobe, read on.
18 Trend-led Wardrobe Updates for Autumn
1. Velvet
AllSaints
Aleida Velvet Blazer
Velvet is one of the biggest trends of the season, and this classic blazer will take you from desk to dinner with ease. Save even more with one of our AllSaints discount codes.
Reiss
Demi Velvet Off-Shoulder Top
Keen to embrace the more decadent side of the velvet trend? Meet the prefect 'nice top' to pair with your favourite jeans. Low effort, maximum impact. Save even more with one of our Reiss discount codes.
2. Red
Alohas
Tb490 Rife Sneakers
This season's red is fiery and unapologetic, ranging from bright chili to earthy saffron tones. These Alohas trainers will add a colour pop to any basic autumn outfit. Save even more with one of our Office discount codes.
Aspinal of London
Essential Tote in Cardinal Red Saffiano
Aspinal of London's timeless tote makes a statement but will still go with basically everything. Save even more with one of our Aspinal of London discount codes.
3. Modern suiting
Mint Velvet
Navy Statement Button Sculpted Jacket
The sculpted silhouette and abstract buttons make this an elevated take on your go-to blazer. Save even more with one of our Mint Velvet dsiscount codes.
Anthropologie
The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve
4. Leopard print
H&M
Kitten-heeled leather boots
These suede boots will instantly update any look. Save even more with one of our H&M discount codes.
Anine Bing
Rio Leopard Print Tote
5. Polished folk
Barbour x Farm Rio
Wild flower midi dress
Dark florals and mixed textures make this trend perfect for autumn. Layer this statement dress with a graphic tee or slouchy knit and boots for cold weather. Save even more with one of our Flannels discount codes.
Kate Spade
Liv Suede Convertible Shoulder Bag
6. Drop waist designs
Whistles
Smocked Bodice Midi Dress
This dress combines the red and drop waist trends beautifully. It’s pure autumn perfection. Save even more with one of our Whistles discount codes.
Nobody's Child
Drop Waist Shirred Midi Skirt
7. Layer up
Toteme
Cotton corduroy overshirt
A neutral overshirt is essential to the layering trend (and it doesn't hurt that this Toteme one is half price). Save even more with one of our Mytheresa discount codes.
Sandro
Striped Ribbed Knitted Cardigan
This striped cardigan does all the hard work for you—effortless layering, zero bulk. Save even more with one of our Selfridges discount codes.
8. Very demure
This skirt suit could easily be vintage Chanel. Save even more with one of our Hobbs discount codes.
9. Check print
Karen Millen
Check Print Taffeta Woven Maxi Skirt
This season's check print makes a colourful statement, but this Karen Millen skirt still manages to feel really wearable. Save even more with one of our Karen Millen discount codes.
10. Country dressing
Rag & Bone
Cassidy Checked Wool-Blend Jacket
New Look
Brown Argyle Horse Knit Crew Neck Cardigan
Argyle print? Check. Cute horses? Check. Unreal price? You bet. Save even more with one of our New Look discount codes.