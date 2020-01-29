Say hello to the bags that’ll see you through wedding season

Remember the cult dress brand I told you about last summer, the one which editors, celebrities and influencers went crazy over? Well it’s just brought out a line of handbags, and you’re going to love them just as much.

The selection of six styles has just launched on Net-A-Porter and MyTheresa, and is a natural extension of the brand’s beautiful silk dresses in bright floral prints and colours. In other words, you’re absolutely sorted for any kind of event this spring/summer.

The mother and daughter duo behind the brand, Bernadette and Charlotte de Geyter, talks us through the inspiration behind the designs.

The brand is still relatively new, what made you go into handbags?

The design of the bags is something that grew very organically for us. We were styling one of our dresses during a previous photoshoot, but we then we missed an accessory, something cute to have the model hold in her hand and play around with. Our model had this small vintage square bag and we had our printed silk scarves. Eventually we very casually tied our scarves around the bag and the result was such an instant must-have.

Talk us through your different bag styles and colours

For our first collection we are started off with a clutch bag and a mini bag. The clutch is knotted in the front so you can put your hand in between the knot and the bag, just like a ‘bracelet’ for your wrist. The bags will be featured each season matching the prints of the collection. The bags in this collection come in refreshing red roses and playful red daisies in lilac, pink, purple, black and ivory.

Are the bags a natural extension of your dresses?

Definitely! We love the idea of women matching their bags to their dresses. We took great inspiration from women who used to match their coat linings to their dresses and we still think this is such a chic idea. Next to that we love to style them with a simple tailored look for a dose of eye-catching colour for an evening out.

SHOP BERNADETTE CLUTCH BAGS HERE

Which styles should we invest in this season?

You should invest in the clutch for a pop of colour for all of your special evening occasions. The mini bag is perfect for daytime as well to combine with denim and white t-shirt, or with one of our dresses for a total Bernadette look.

What do you see as the biggest bag trends for SS20?

Fabric bags! My mom and I like to change up our bags a lot and match them to our different outfits during the summer.

Any there any other projects in the pipeline for Bernadette?

We can’t wait for our summer collections to drop, this will include a lot of new fabrics and shapes, as like cotton poplins, taffeta suits and sequin looks.