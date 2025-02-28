This is the only way to carry your bag according to the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks
A designer-approved easy styling hack
Fashion month is in full swing, with the current epicentre being Milan Fashion Week. Inspiration is coming thick and fast, but one thing we've noticed in particular is how models are carrying their handbags...
It started off on Tuesday, the first day of Milan Fashion Week, at the Gucci show. Colourful duffle bags were held from the side, in one hand, rather than using the top straps.
This then continued to tote bags with bamboo handles being folded in half and grasped in the middle, progressing to cross-body bags with straps wrapped around model's wrists so tightly, that they were left to hold onto them from the top corner.
A recurring theme started to appear at Wednesday's shows. At lunch time, Antonio Marras sent his cast down the runway clutching large leather totes slouchily from the bottom, with top straps being looped over the wearer's arm.
Later on at Alberta Ferretti, structured long top handle bags were held sideways, with the straps left jutting out.
And finally today, at Blumarine's show, the trend was solidified. Small embellished-strap shoulder bags were hand-held by the corner, as model's walked the runway for David Koma's debut as creative director of the house.
It's a super easy way to update your look now. There's no need to wait until next season, and the best part is, you don't need to buy anything new. Take a bag from your existing wardrobe and just clasp it from the top or side — simple.
Our best tip, however, is to make sure the bag has a zip fastening (otherwise you'll lose all of your precious belongings) and to work on some hand/wrist exercises. You'll need to build up your muscle memory if you intend to carry your bags in this way this until next season...
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
