David Koma brings all the Y2K vibes to the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2025 collection

David Koma made his Blumarine debut today at Milan Fashion Week with his Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, and it is one that will delight all 00s-enthusiasts.

Blumarine was founded in 1977 by Anna Molinari and her husband Gianpaolo Tarabini and debuted at Milan Fashion Week in 1981.

From its conception, the label was unapologetically romantic, glamourous and feminine, celebrating the female form and decking it in everything from flowers to sequins and animal prints.

David Koma honoured the brand's DNA with his new collection, and nods to the archives were peppered throughout the collection, which was part late 90s, part early 00s - perhaps a nod to the pop stars of our childhood.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were certainly looks that Britney and Christina would have died for in their heyday: low-slung leather trousers with lacing up the side, butterfly-encrusted hotpants and bags, ripped jeans, oversized metal flower belts (with matching bras) and sheer boho blouses.

That's not to say there weren't some sleeker pieces to satisfy those customers who favoured the 90s as their style decade.

The corset-style dresses, sharp suits, sheer lace gowns, polished mini skirts and sheer floral slips all contrasted beautifully with the more maximalist pieces in the collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other standout looks included long sheer boho shirts over Victorian-style mini hoop skirts, as well as sequin adorned gowns.

Colour-wise, Koma stuck to an almost exclusively monochrome colour palette of white and black, with the addition of a colour story focusing on ruby reds.

As for that feminine touch so synonymous with the brand, there were ladylike cream dresses and separates adorned with delicate flowers, both in print and applique.