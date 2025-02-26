Lorenzo Serafini's debut at Alberta Ferretti was a masterclass in Italian sophistication

Appointed creative director for Alberta Ferretti's namesake label just a few months ago, Lorenzo Serafini just marked his Milan Fashion Week debut under the brand. After a decade at sister label Philosophy di Lorenzo, the brand has since been integrated into Alberta Ferretti.

In a collection titled 'Progressive Romantics', Serafini aimed to pay homage to Ferretti's female-centric designs created for the modern woman for the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 show.

"I believe these women recognize that we live in a world where relationships are largely shaped by technology and algorithms. However, they also refuse to overlook the importance of the human element," says Serafini.

With this in mind, he aimed to create pieces that allow women to communicate emotions and feelings through their unique expression. With clothing that simply serves as a (very chic) vessel to communicate their personality and depth.

(Image credit: Alberta Ferretti)

With Ferretti herself sitting in the front row, giving the ultimate nod of approval and grinning throughout the entire show, it was evident that Serafini's nostalgic tribute was bound to be an instant success.

In the midst of flowing dresses, tailored wool coats, and sheer transparencies came a sartorial element with structured blouses, split-sleeve blazers, and a sleek combination of straight and wide-leg fitted trousers.

Pops of colour appeared throughout the 46 look collection, with soft pinks, cobalt blue, and cherry red appearing throughout garments and accessories, breaking up the shades of chocolate brown, ecru, and black.

(Image credit: Alberta Ferretti)

In a beautiful tribute that signifies Serafini's delight at accomplishing a dream by helming one of Italy's most prominent brands, he highlights Milanese sophistication and recalls a memorable quote by Italian journalist Franca Sozzani: “It is the big dreams that make people big. Small ones are desires. One should not be afraid to be ‘exaggerated’ ... at least in dreams.”