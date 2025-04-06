Anna + Nina on their whimsical designs, new London store, and an exclusive upcoming collection

From a newly opened London boutique on Chiltern Street to an exclusive collection with Disney coming in a couple of months, this is an exciting year for Dutch brand Anna + Nina.

Launched by best friends Anna de Lanoy Meijer and Nina Poot in 2012, the eponymous label is known for its eclectic designs spanning homeware and jewellery. From tongue-in-cheek wording splashed across mugs for the ultimate housewarming gift to colourful accessories that tap into key Spring/Summer 2025 accessories trends—you're bound to have spotted some of their designs in Selfridges' homewares hall or on your TikTok FYP.

We spoke with half of the duo, Anna de Lanoy Meijer, to uncover the secrets behind the viral brand. From her wellness essentials to tips for a long-lasting work relationship with your best friend, plus exclusive insights into the brand's upcoming Disney partnership, here's what she had to say...

I can't start the morning without... A run. I've now become one of those people, but it's been so good! I get up before my children and go for a quick 25-minute run. I find it helpful to do something outside before the day starts; I don't think I could do without it anymore.

I dress depending on how I feel. If I'm busy or tired, I know it will be a pair of trainers and an oversized jumper kind of day. However, when I'm feeling more snazzy, I add heels or boots paired with a blazer. I'm quite practical in that way, but also very intuitive.

(Image credit: Anna + Nina)

Our design process has changed significantly over the years. We are now dedicating much more time to each collection, working about a year or more in advance. This is because we are transporting everything by boat. We're not flying anything anymore. Additionally, we are selling to larger wholesalers. We're truly pleased that we're making this work.

Growth has given us a lot of experience. Ten years ago, we were just a couple of friends doing this sporadically, but we've matured a lot in our design process and know we still have some growing up to do. We also have a bigger team, which allows us to think with more time in advance, and we can plan for our different markets and our sustainability practices.

Our office can get quite cold... I always make sure to have an extra fleece with me. Probably not the most fashionable, but definitely practical. I also need my sunglasses and trainers. I have many trainers; I love them. And, of course, layered jewellery. All of these are my office essentials.

(Image credit: Anna + Nina)

You can't count on growth on top of growth on top of growth... so foreseeing that everything is temporary has been a huge lesson. Good and bad moments always pass, and this also applies to success. This doesn't mean you can't still be successful; it just means everything comes and goes. I believe that learning to be a bit more careful has been a significant lesson.

Our biggest achievement is... 13 years into the game, Nina and I are still best friends. It's like a marriage; you need to work together to build up in good and bad times. But up until now, it's been it's been a really happy marriage, and you can have all the success you want, but if you're not having fun together, then it's not worth anything.

(Image credit: Anna + Nina)

We are currently working on... our shop in London! It's been a lifelong dream of ours to open a shop here. I was born in London and raised here for a time, so I've been surrounded by British interiors throughout my life. Nina loves this style, too, so we both gravitate towards it, and it feels very authentic.

Plus, we are also exclusively working on a collaboration with Disney. We're doing an Alice in Wonderland collection and are looking into making some more designs with Disney for other collections. I'm a big fan, so we're really excited about this collaboration.

(Image credit: Anna + Nina)

I live in the middle of nowhere... so coming home means a great opportunity to decompress and sneak a walk in. I drive an electric scooter so my commute is very scenic as I drive through the city and into nature. It's a great way to unwind before I get home to three kids and a dog.

Another activity I do to unwind is... tennis. I do it once a week, and it has really helped me. I find it to be like a meditation because you only focus on the ball. There's no time to think about shopping or to-do lists.

My night routine involves... taking the dog for a walk, making sure the kids have done their homework and ensuring we all take time around the table to hear about everyone's day. Once they go to bed, I like to watch TV if there's a cool show on—I've really enjoyed watching Rivals. I loved the scenery and the fashion; it really inspired me. I'm also a big reader, and I go through everything from airport romances to literature classics. One hour before I sleep, I scroll on social media; I have to admit, I do it. It's a habit I want to get rid of, so I want to start trying to leave my phone in the kitchen or something... but I haven't been able to yet!