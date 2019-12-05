You might think jewellery and homeware don’t mix, but you’d be wrong. If you’re already a fan of Anissa Kermiche’s fine jewellery, with her signature bums and busts cast in gold and adorned with precious gems, then you’ll know she has now applied her love for the female form to vases.

Because they are everywhere on Instagram (and IRL of course), such has been their success since launching last year. Her first creation, the aptly named Love Handles, an oversized vase depicting a navel and bum, was a game changer.

The rest of the line, Jugs Jugs, Your New Breast Friend and Popotin – you can’t beat a playful name – have all been featured in influencers’ homes and interiors magazines, and it’s not hard to see why.

Of course, they are practical, because everyone needs a vase or jug, right? But they are also ‘Objects D’art’ as Anissa calls them, literally pieces of art, which instantly elevate your home.

Then there is the fact that they celebrate all bodies, from the small boobs to the bigger bums, cellulite and all, and that’s just wonderful.

Shop now: ANISSA KERMICHE Love Handles ceramic vase for £340 from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: ANISSA KERMICHE Popotin ceramic vase for £65 from MATCHESFASHION

If you can’t find a Christmas present for your fashion friend, then I guarantee that this is it. The more budget friendly vases start at £65, though they go up to £340 for the classic Love Handles vase of you’re feeling extra generous.

Excitingly, Anissa is adding to the collection next year, with a line of ceramic jewellery boxes and new shapes.