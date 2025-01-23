Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking throughout 2025
Essential investment pieces
I always find myself doing an audit of my wardrobe at this time of year. I did a mini wardrobe detox over the Christmas holiday getting rid of a few things that I no longer wear, so each morning, I now have a more paired down streamlined collection of key items to choose from - all of which I love.
These are staples I wear regularly every month almost all year round. It's made me realize that while trends come and go, there are a few classic pieces I come back to again and again year after year. What do they have in common? They’re classically elegant (with a twist) well made and built to last. Here are a few of my favorites.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I live in this stylish Rise and Fall cashmere sweater through the winter months. Soft, luxurious and well made, it's one of the few items in my wardrobe that I transition seamlessly between my office and working from home days. Pair with a leather skirt or over a slip dress and boots for the office or with loose jeans/leggings for cozy WFH allure. The wide folded cuff detail and ribbed hem add interest and the quality is excellent. This month, I also snapped up the super soft mogolian cashmere wrap which I love.
One thing I never regret investing in is a good mid-size work bag I can use all year round. This stylish black bucket bag is elegant, practical enough to fit all your essentials and will never date.
very wardrobe needs at least one clean pressed white shirt at the ready. Possibly the most versatile piece I own, it's always the item I pick out when I feel like I've got nothing to wear but want to feel pulled together fast. This pure cotton S Max Mara one is slightly tailored. I love the bold vent at the back.
A quality blazer will add a polish to any outfit so I think it's worth spending a little more and investing in something built to last with quality materials and a great cut. I've long been a fan of Frankie Shop which you can rely on for chic classics like this double breasted stretch wool one that is super flattering and looks expensive. I also love Massimo Dutti for affordable tailoring like this wool suit blazer.
I have various incarnations of the fitted flare black/navy midi dress that serve as my go-to work unform all year round. This multi-tasking one by Me+EM is elegant but comfortable and can be instantly styled down with white trainers or up for post work events with a pair of kitten heels or ankle boots.
I love these stylish croc black ankle boots, which combine the perfect square point toe and low heel - great for the commute and all day wear at the office.
The best jeans are the ones you wear again and again and love a little more each time you put them on. This relaxed straight cut style has outlived passing trends and the high waist and slightly bowed leg is very flattering on - especially with boots.
Another piece I come back to each year is my classic trench. Timeless, elegant and above all practical for the British weather, it's the ultimate wardrobe staple. This double breasted one by The Kooples is slightly longer than your classic version which I love and tailored for a great silhouette.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
We're serious about our denim over here at Marie Claire UK, so the team are regularly testing out the best pairs of jeans to invest in for many seasons to come. This year, 2025 denim trends are varied - from staple silhouettes to maximalist pairs that can be easily styled into effortless office looks- and course, divisive pairs like the skinnies. But this week we've rounded up the ultimate 5 denim trends you need to know. Shop the best looks including stylish mid rise horseshoe ones by Marks and Spencer at just £39.50.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
