Andrea's It List: 8 of my favourite basics I’m taking throughout 2025

I always find myself doing an audit of my wardrobe at this time of year. I did a mini wardrobe detox over the Christmas holiday getting rid of a few things that I no longer wear, so each morning, I now have a more paired down streamlined collection of key items to choose from - all of which I love.

These are staples I wear regularly every month almost all year round. It's made me realize that while trends come and go, there are a few classic pieces I come back to again and again year after year. What do they have in common? They’re classically elegant (with a twist) well made and built to last. Here are a few of my favorites.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: M&S)

We're serious about our denim over here at Marie Claire UK, so the team are regularly testing out the best pairs of jeans to invest in for many seasons to come. This year, 2025 denim trends are varied - from staple silhouettes to maximalist pairs that can be easily styled into effortless office looks - and course, divisive pairs like the skinnies. But this week we've rounded up the ultimate 5 denim trends you need to know . Shop the best looks including stylish mid rise horseshoe ones by Marks and Spencer at just £39.50.