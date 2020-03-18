Monikh Dale: I’ve found the perfect alternative wedding shoes

Words by Monikh Dale

Gone are the days when you HAVE TO spend a fortune on an expensive pair of wedding shoes, because we now have choice. Yes, us brides-to-be are spoilt with the availability of chic and sassy white sandals, after they became a huge must-have last summer.

Personally, I lived in a pair of white kitten wedges from Staud. They went with absolutely everything! And for someone who doesn’t often like to wear heels, I seemed to always want to grab these. With a plain tee and jeans, a white heel can not just dress it up but also make you season appropriate. They scream Spring/Summer, so as soon as the sun was out, so were my white sandals.

Fast forward to 2020 and the wedding countdown is on. The venue, the dress(es), the table decorations, plates, glasses, chairs, napkins, bridesmaids, THE MENU. I mean there’s so much to think about, well, except the shoes.

Since falling for those white wedges I’ve created a collection of cool white sandals, which speak to my minimal and effortless self-proclaimed style. I’ve fallen for the heeled flip flop via Gianvito Rossi, a strappy mule from Neous, and last but not least the ultimate square toed, up the leg wraparounds from AWAKE. These beauties will be worn again and again as soon as it stops raining, but also, they will be shoes I can wear on my wedding day.

This new wave of white shoe fabulousness has also become a little sustainable. Instead of spending hundreds on a ‘wedding shoe’ – which I’ve heard from most bride friends that they ended up hating them, they hurt, and they will never wear them again. We can now wear a shoe we actually love, and in my case, a pair I have already broken into.

Shop my top picks below.