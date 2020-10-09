Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Alexa Chung’s eponymous womenswear label has joined creative forces, once again, with beloved heritage brand Barbour. A match made in outerwear heaven, the latest Barbour by ALEXACHUNG collection is our Marie Claire Editor’s favourite yet.

Inspired by her Hampshire upbringing and the cosy coats and waterproof jackets she grew up wearing and seeing her family in. This quintessentially British collaboration combines the cult, coveted cool of Alexa with Barbour’s rich heritage. Firmly rooted in gorgeous nostalgia Alexa’s outerwear collection has arrived at the perfect time.

With the global pandemic putting an end to exotic holidays we’ve all found our fun, exploring autumn staycation’s a lot closer to home. From seaside towns to bucolic fields and hikes along country roads.

Whether we’re indulging in fish and chips on a windy Margate beach or, stomping across muddy fields en route to a cosy pub there’s a Barbour by ALEXACHUNG for every occasion.

Renowned for her signature effortless, off-duty style Alexa’s latest Barbour drop includes the staples you know and need. Whilst also introducing unexpected colourways and Barbour’s first ever pink coat. In a playful pastel hue, think blush Battenberg.

For AW20 the Barbour by ALEXACHUNG is made up of eleven pieces inspired by the prolific Barbour archives. Dating back to 1910. If you were a firm fan of the previous drops you’ll be thrilled to see a rusty orange iteration of the sell-out Glenda trench coat.

Think cropped and long-line jackets in classic earthy Barbour hues with playfully modern detailing. From soft faux fur or corduroy collars to checked heritage cotton. Barbour by ALEXACHUNG explores traditional craftsman ship and character which feels both simultaneously timeless and modern.

Crafted from coated monochrome gingham the Agnes coat wouldn’t look amiss on the runway. Whilst the Violet Wax is a contemporary spin on Barbour’s Bedale Wax, an equestrian jacket designed in the 1980s, with a classic corduroy collar and detachable hood.

Don’t miss the Pippa hooded lace-up rain coat, perfect for wearing on drizzly autumnal walks now. And, packing for Glastonbury next summer.