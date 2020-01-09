Adele has made headlines this week when new photos of her on holiday revealed the weight loss she achieved after going on the sirtfood diet.

The singer posed in beach pictures with Harry Styles and James Corden, looking amazing in a printed dress by Reformation. She also wore a similar style by the brand at Christmas.

Call it the Adele effect, but it now has a 1,600 strong waiting list and it’s easy to see why. The Sigmund dress is a midi length dress with a square neckline and slightly puffed shoulders and high slit which tick off key trends for the new season.

It’s available in Black, Isabella (black floral print) and Splatter (navy and white paint splatter, the one worn by Adele) and is also available as part of Reformation’s extended sizing range (US size 14 – 24).

It’s got a strong celebrity following with Kaia Gerber and Julianne Hough having also been spotted wearing it recently.

Plus, the Sigmund dress is made with sustainable fabrics, including a lightweight crepe fabric which is 53% viscose, 47% rayon, a man-made cellulosic fibre made from wood pulp.