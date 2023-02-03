This week, it was the Scandinavian fashion industry's (opens in new tab) time to shine, as Copenhagen Fashion Week took place across the vibrant city. From beloved labels to newer kids on the block, it was clear that this season brands were set on making an impact. And make an impact they did.

Indeed, as it turns out, even Copenhagen isn't immune to the appeal of the shock factor runway. The (di)vision show saw a model completely clear a table while wearing a dress attached to a tablecloth, while the Rotate Birger Christensen show contained a surprise appearance by none-other-than Lisa Rinna.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the runway dressed in a black one-piece swimsuit with a leopard print coat over the top, seriously making an entrance.

While the city is known for its vibrant street style, and incredibly well-dressed attendees, this season, Copenhagen Fashion Week made sure all eyes were on the runway.

From Ganni's butterfly-inspired show to Rotate's influencer-filled casting, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 best looks:

Ganni

Held at the Arken Museum of Modern Art, this season Ganni was inspired by butterflies, or more specifically the things butterflies symbolise like transformation, change, and positivity. The collection largely focused on sleek tailoring and denim, with ruched dresses, knitted maxis and some metallic pieces dotted throughout.

Rotate Birgen Christensen

Party dressing is the name of the game at Rotate Birgen Christensen, and this season the brand played into exactly that with a little help from its famous friends. Notable influencers and industry insiders took to the runway (including Emili Sindlev, Grece Ghanem, and Janka Polliani) and of course, former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna also made an appearance.

Supersized sequins, leopard prints and metallic fabrics were key elements of the collection, that would look right at home on the dancefloor.

Baum Und Pferdgarten

Wes Anderson's film The Royal Tenenbaums, was the starting point for Baum und Pferdgarten's latest collection (as evidenced by the side-parted, red-clipped model hairstyles). Gwyneth Paltrow's look from that film is irrefutably iconic, and seemingly still as relevant as ever, two decades later.

The brand played into the Gwyneth aesthetic through mary-jane heels and long, tailored coats, but also took inspiration from other characters in the film with the addition of tracksuits and tennis-inspired wares.

Holzweiler

Holzweiler's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection was an ode to the deep sea, inspired by underwater landscapes with a set that emulated just that. Fluid fabrics and layering became key themes throughout as the brand presented draped dresses, puffer jackets, knitwear and denim. Accessories had long, fringing that looked akin to seaweed floating in the ocean, and gauzy knitwear replicated laddered fishing nets. The colour palette also took inspiration from the sea and the sky.