The first look from ‘You’ season two is finally here

Since gracing our screens earlier this year, You has accumulated a worldwide fanbase. Bookshop manager Joe Goldberg was the stalker protagonist, going to great lengths to creep into customer Guinevere Beck’s life – from hacking into her social media accounts and following her around, touching himself in bushes outside her flat, and murdering her ex, best friend and therapist before killing her.

Yeah, it’s intense.

And the Netflix series left us with a lot of questions after the season on finale – did the very sweet Karen find love with someone less psychopathic? What actually happened to Candace? And will Joe continue his murderous streak?

We already know that You season two will be gorier and scarier than the first, with showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble telling LadBible: ‘At least one scene comes to mind that’s gorier and scarier than anything we had in season one.

‘Joe is new to Los Angeles fully intending to start over a new leaf and never being forced to do bad things again. Joe is always trying to be a good guy but yet somehow he’s finding himself in these thriller, horror kind of situations. It’s terrible for him but I think it’s going to be so much fun for the audience.’

Now, Netflix has released a first look at the upcoming second season, sharing a photo of Joe and Candace on Instagram. Dun dun dun.

Gamble also told EW that Joe is ‘a different guy’ now. Right.