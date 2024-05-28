This is why you recognise Rosi and Rasa from Buying London
The UK's answer to Selling Sunset features some very familiar faces
It's fair to say that Netflix has had a huge year so far. The streaming giant has been behind some of the biggest shows of 2024, from Richard Gadd's hugely successful (and controversial) Baby Reindeer to the return of Bridgerton and the gripping sci-fi drama 3 Body Problem. And now, five years on from the launch of Selling Sunset with its host of eye-wateringly expensive Los Angeles homes, we finally have a British counterpart: Buying London.
The show follows a similar format, trailing the estate agents behind some of the biggest property sales in the capital, and it has had a fairly mixed reaction since it landed on Netflix last week. While it has largely been criticised as tone-deaf amidst London's housing crisis, with one review calling it the 'most hateable TV show ever made' and another calling for an end to wealth-obsessed reality TV shows, viewers have taken to social media to share how much they're enjoying the 'drama'.
But one thing that fans of the show have noticed is that estate agents Rosi and Rasa seem very familiar. If you've been watching Buying London and wondering where you've seen the DDRE Global employees before, it turns out that Rosi Walden and Rasa Bagdonaviciute have already dipped their toes in reality TV waters.
Rosi Walden - Buying London
Recognise Rosi? The 28 year old estate agent might be working for property mogul Daniel Daggers now, but back in 2019 she starred in Made In Chelsea. At the time, she went by Rosi-Mai and was famously caught up in a bit of a love triangle with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. During season 17 of MIC, Jamie and Sophie had been exclusively dating for a few months when Rosi shared that she had slept with him, leading to Jamie and Sophie's brief break-up.
Five years on, Rosi is a qualified yoga instructor who has been working at DDRE Global since 2022.
Rasa Bagdonaviciute - Buying London
Rasa has already ruffled some feathers at the DDRE Global office after falling out with colleague and co-star, Lauren Christy. But if you recognise Rasa, you could have seen her on TV last year.
The 35 year-old former Customer Relations Executive took part in Channel 4's Selling Super Houses in 2023 and as part of the show, Rasa competed with a host of estate agents for a job at luxury London property company RIB. While she didn't win, Rasa has quickly become one of Buying London's biggest personalities.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
So, now you know!
Buying London is available to stream now on Netflix.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
One member of the royal family has already binge-watched Bridgerton
Can you guess who it is?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Designers Dame Zandra Rhodes and Celia B on colour, dressing up and their beautiful new capsule collection
Our fashion editor pays a visit to the famous Rainbow Penthouse
By Natalie Hughes
-
Underblushing is the make-up technique to know right now if you're a fan of effortless glow
Crushing on underblushing
By Lucy Abbersteen