Why fans are convinced a Taylor and Travis engagement is coming

Please let it be true

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

The world has fallen in love with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's adorable romance over the last 18 months or so.

Almost as soon as these two became an item, rumours began swirling about a possible engagement, and although there's no concrete update on that front, fans are now thinking a proposal could be imminent.

Here's why people are convinced Travis is preparing to pop the question: American TV presenters Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, of Today With Hoda & Jenna, have just predicted it was in the works.

If you're confused as to why people might believe two seemingly unconnected news anchors, it's because Jenna and Hoda have also accurately predicted that both Zendaya and Tom Holland and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco would be getting engaged.

In case you somehow missed it, Selena and Benny announced their engagement in December, around the time of their first anniversary of dating, while Zendaya showed up to the Golden Globes this past Sunday with a large engagement-looking ring on *that* finger. Woop!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

A photo posted by on

Anyway, on Tuesday, Hoda and Jenna told their audience: "Our final prediction on another couple [about to get engaged is] Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift!" as reported by Hello!.

Hoda added: "They wear matching clothes, and we know their families have been together, because we’ve seen it in [football] boxes and over the holidays."

Meanwhile, Jenna said: "They support each other’s careers, even though they’re both busy."

Taylor and Travis really are perfect together.

But the TV hosts aren't the only people banking on a Swelce engagement this year. Former NFL player Adam 'Pacman' Jones told the Mirror US recently: "I'm thinking this year they are going to get married ... Of course they are going to be together ... I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything."

We wish the lovebirds all sorts of happiness whether or not they get engaged in 2025!

TOPICS
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸