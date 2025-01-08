Why fans are convinced a Taylor and Travis engagement is coming

The world has fallen in love with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's adorable romance over the last 18 months or so.

Almost as soon as these two became an item, rumours began swirling about a possible engagement, and although there's no concrete update on that front, fans are now thinking a proposal could be imminent.

Here's why people are convinced Travis is preparing to pop the question: American TV presenters Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, of Today With Hoda & Jenna, have just predicted it was in the works.

If you're confused as to why people might believe two seemingly unconnected news anchors, it's because Jenna and Hoda have also accurately predicted that both Zendaya and Tom Holland and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco would be getting engaged.

In case you somehow missed it, Selena and Benny announced their engagement in December, around the time of their first anniversary of dating, while Zendaya showed up to the Golden Globes this past Sunday with a large engagement-looking ring on *that* finger. Woop!

Anyway, on Tuesday, Hoda and Jenna told their audience: "Our final prediction on another couple [about to get engaged is] Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift!" as reported by Hello!.

Hoda added: "They wear matching clothes, and we know their families have been together, because we’ve seen it in [football] boxes and over the holidays."

Meanwhile, Jenna said: "They support each other’s careers, even though they’re both busy."

Taylor and Travis really are perfect together.

But the TV hosts aren't the only people banking on a Swelce engagement this year. Former NFL player Adam 'Pacman' Jones told the Mirror US recently: "I'm thinking this year they are going to get married ... Of course they are going to be together ... I do see love there. So I do see a baby and everything."

We wish the lovebirds all sorts of happiness whether or not they get engaged in 2025!