Over the last few years, we've found ourselves following the same telly traditions. There are two rather different Netflix offerings which usually land at a similar time.

On one hand, you've got Emily In Paris (opens in new tab) - love triangles, sticky situations and witty one liners in a colourful world stuffed with more designer items than a Kardashian's wardrobe.

On the other, you've got You (opens in new tab) - love triangles, sticky situations and witty one liners in a dark world of murder and stalking.

The last time we saw Joe Goldberg (opens in new tab), it was during the rather tense You season 3. The finale left many fans open mouthed as he killed Love, framed her for their crimes, faked his own death and left baby Henry with his co-worker before fleeing.

So, what happens next?

Well, the full trailer for You season 4 has been released - and fans are all asking the same questions.

It seems that Joe - who we previously thought was relocating to Paris - has ended up in London working as a university professor. He's also found himself hanging around with a load of rich, entitled youngsters who he calls the 'most insane, damaged people on earth' - and who are being murdered one by one, with the media reporting on an 'eat-the-rich' killer.

However, while he dons his detective cap to play Sherlock (he's in the Big Smoke, after all), he's thrown off course by a stalker of his own.

Viewers have some thoughts. Firstly, is wearing a tweed waistcoat and blazer a requisite for anyone trying to go under the radar in London?

But most importantly - is this the end for Joe?

Some fans are convinced that Love is secretly alive and coming after him, while others think that this season spells the end.

One wrote: "Imagine if Love survived and she’s the one haunting Joe? That would be superb."

Another added: "Joe Better be ready with his new cage."

A third wrote: "How has this man not been stopped yet?"

Maybe he's about to be...

You season 4 lands on Netflix on 9th February.

Will you be watching?