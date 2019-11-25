Study finds that Home Alone is actually the best Christmas film (sorry, Elf)

Every year, there’s a few Christmas films we have to rewatch. Love Actually. Elf. Die Hard (which is absolutely a Christmas movie).

That said, it turns out there’s one festive film that reigns supreme every year in the UK and it’s an oldie, but a goodie. According to Music Magpie, our favourite film of the holidays is Home Alone.

How did they come up with the answer? They considered many festive elements that may – or may not – be in each movie. They include the number of Christmas references, shots of presents or Christmas food, the movie’s financial performance, Twitter mentions and Google searches to name a few.

The final line-up includes Elf (obviously) and Love, Actually (of course), as well as The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Polar Express.

Here are the top ten:

1. Home Alone

2. Elf

3. Love, Actually

4. The Grinch

5. The Santa Clause

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas

7. Arthur Christmas

8. Gremlins

9. The Polar Express

10.National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Kind of sad that Neflix’s The Princess Switch didn’t make the cut, but okay.

The streaming service is absolutely winning when it comes to festive films. Last year we had A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, Christmas Inheritance, Christmas Wedding Planner, The Holiday Calendar, A Wish For Christmas, Once Upon A Holiday and even The Christmas Chronicles.

And this year there are even more, including Holiday In The Wild, Let It Snow, Klaus, The Knight Before Christmas, Holiday Rush, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, and Santa Girl.

Plus, there’s Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding’s latest movie, Last Christmas, which is certain to be an instant Christmas hit.

So tuck up under a blanket at home with Netflix, or trek to the cinema to watch something on the big screen.

Or do both because there’s no such thing as too many festive films.