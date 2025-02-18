The White Lotus fans are saying the exact same thing about the new season

The White Lotus is back for a third season! Fans of the show (us included) have been waiting for the new series to drop with bated breath, and we haven't been disappointed — but one very big change has caused a bit of a stir online.

Viewers mainly return to The White Lotus again and again for toxic family dynamics, crumbling relationships, the excesses of the rich and famous, stunning scenery... and grisly deaths. But there's another important element that makes The White Lotus, well, The White Lotus, and it's very sadly missing in the new episodes that dropped this week.

Fans have taken to social media to complain that the iconic theme song was replaced, and they can no longer sing along and dance to the catchy and slightly ominous original theme. As a refresher, this is the original:

And this is the significantly more mellow new theme:

The White Lotus Season 3 | Opening Theme Song | Max - YouTube Watch On

Over on X, one viewer wrote: "The new #whitelotus theme doesn't compare to this banger," alongside a video of a woman dancing enthusiastically to the original. Another fan said: "Where is the #whitelotus theme song i know and love??!! I was ready to be like..." alongside a gif of SpongeBob SquarePants pointing repeatedly as a sort of goofy dance move.

And another person said: "Me to Mike White because he replaced the intro song #whitelotus" alongside a video of a TV star starting a fight.

Still, despite this pretty major difference, fans are absolutely loving the drama they're already witnessing on the new series. This season takes place at a resort in Thailand, and stars Blackpink star Lisa, plus Jason Isaacs (that's Lucius Malfoy to you), Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Parker Posey.

New episodes will now drop every Monday until 7th April 2025, and UK viewers can watch with a Now TV subscription, or via Sky.