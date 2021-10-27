Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The dance expert is now undergoing medical investigations.

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas has thanked viewers of the BBC dance show for alerting her to a lump under her arm.

Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old dance pro detailed how she sought medical advice after “several” people flagged the visible symptom. Speaking into the camera mid-check-up, Shirley explained: “Since several of you thought they saw a lump under my arm and I went to get that checked, the doctor said she thought my hormone levels weren’t right.”

She continued, sharing that tests had revealed her testosterone levels are “ultra high”, her oestrogen levels are “extremely low”, and that both her adrenal glands and her ovaries need a scan. “All in all, a little concerning for my doctor,” Shirley said in the video. “All because several concerned people bothered to let me know what was going on,” the Strictly star added.

“I love you all, I appreciate you, and thank you,” she said, signing off.

Shirley Ballas hasn’t speculated what the lump or the shift in hormone levels might be caused by. The NHS advises that “lumps can appear anywhere on your body. Most lumps are harmless but it’s important to see a GP if you’re worried or the lump is still there after 2 weeks.”

The former ballroom dancing pro’s Strictly co-stars have publicly sent her their wishes since she shared her health investigations publicly. Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse told her to “take care of yourself”, while show co-host Tess Daly said she was “sending love”.

As it stands, Shirley still plans to be in attendance on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing, which is a Halloween special.