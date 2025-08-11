Move over It Ends With Us - there's another Colleen Hoover adaptation on the way, with Regretting You set for release this autumn.

The upcoming release is based on Hoover's bestselling 2019 romance novel. And with a star-studded cast from McKenna Grace to Dave Franco, and director Josh Boone at the helm, the 2025 film is already making non-stop headlines.

Here's what we know about Regretting You

Regretting You plot

The popular Colleen Hoover novel follows mother and daughter Morgan and Clara Grant, whose lives are turned upside down after the tragic death of Morgan's husband and Clara's father, Chris.

"It's a love story, but it's also about a mother and a daughter and the way that they're dealing with their grief," McKenna explained to Good Morning America last year. "My character has a lot of anger toward herself and toward her mother. I think it's beautiful to watch her through that and end up growing closer together."

"Regretting You is told from a dual point-of-view centred on the inner lives of both a teen and adult protagonist," Hoover has explained to Have Coffee Need Books. "I wanted to write a book that bridged the gap between young adult and contemporary romance so that mothers can read with their daughters."

Regretting You cast

The Colleen Hoover adaptation boasts an A-list cast, with Allison Williams and McKenna Grace starring as mother and daughter, Morgan and Clara Grant.

And joining them for the highly-anticipated project are some major Hollywood names, from Dave Franco and Scott Eastwood to Mason Thames and Willa Fitzgerald.

Franco in particular has spoken out about his excitement to "try something new" with the project.

"I've never done a straight drama that's kind of this romantic thing, too," he explained to Collider earlier this year. "It's scary to put yourself out on a limb and try something new, but I think that's also the reason to do it."

There's not long to wait until the release of Regretting You, with the film expected to hit the big screen on 24 October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.