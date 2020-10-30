5 reasons why you must see the new Pixie movie

Psst: it's in cinemas now

Everybody loves a bit of light relief, especially in a year when the world feels a little bleak.

Enter stage right new film Pixie, an all-singing, all-dancing comedy heist with a star-studded cast. From St Trinian’s director Barnaby Thompson, watch as Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, and Daryl McCormack cross paths with deadly gangster priests, including Alec Baldwin.

Set in the West Irish countryside, it’s a lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek, joy of a ride—literally, as the main characters road trip through stunning scenery. It’s Ireland at its best.

5 reasons why you won't want to miss Pixie

5 reasons why you won’t want to miss Pixie

1. It’s seriously hilarious

We mean, drug-smuggling, a road trip to remember, and Alec Baldwin as a priest, all set against a moody Irish backdrop? Yeah, we’re in. Get ready for a right laugh as you buckle up with Pixie and co. for the epic road trip of a lifetime.

2. Olivia Cook is an inspirational female lead

Finally, a female lead for a film about masterminding a heist. It’s about time.

Watch Pixie if, for nothing else, you’re keen to see a woman well-represented: as strong, smart, intelligent and capable. You’ll be totally transfixed as Pixie (Cooke) pits her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life. It’s all in an attempt to avenge her mother’s death but, spoiler alert, of course, doesn’t go quite to plan. The fun normally begins when things go a little awry…

3. They’re being chased by… priests. Gangster priests…

Yes, you read that right. The plot thickens as Pixie finds herself on the run with two young locals, played by Hardy and McCormack. Predictably, they’re totally out of their depth, which only dials up to the comedy value.

Wondering who’s chasing them? Another (hilarious) spoiler alert: it’s the local priests. Yep, deadly, drug-smuggling gangster priests. We mean, who wouldn’t enjoy Alec Baldwin dressed up as a Priest and using a nun as a shield…?

4. You’ll be transported to the stunning Irish countryside

If you’re not sold by a seriously badass, patriarchy-smashing female lead and Alec Baldwin as a priest, then let us tell you that the landscape shots in Pixie are as stunning as award-winning Nebraska. Think a cold, calm, peaceful depiction of West Ireland totally juxtaposing the comedic chaos of the plotline and you’re on the right lines. It’s truly beautiful.

5. It’s got a strong soundtrack

All great movies have a kicker soundtrack, to boot. Pixie is no exception, and we reckon you’ll be dancing from your seat. Expect tunes from The Cramps, Fireflies, Hidden Charms, Horace Silver, Fabienne DelSol, Odetta, Bold and Marlena. You heard it here first.

Keen to catch Pixie in cinemas ASAP?