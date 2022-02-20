The director of Pride & Prejudice has adapted classic tale Cyrano into a musical – here’s why it’s 2022’s must-see film

PSA: A new film from the director of Pride & Prejudice, Anna Karenina and Atonement is here to make your February a whole lot brighter.

Cyrano, the starry new BAFTA-nominated musical from British director Joe Wright, is a fresh take on one of the greatest love stories ever told: boy meets girl, girl meets different boy, boy sacrifices his happiness for girl despite being madly in love with her and, well, we won’t spoil the rest for you.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn, we reckon that musical theatre aficionados and avoiders alike will love it. (Just ask the members of BAFTA, who have nominated it for four awards at next month’s 2022 ceremony: Outstanding British Film, Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hair.)

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Cyrano about?

Re-imagining the timeless tale of a heart-breaking love triangle, Joe Wright envelops cinemagoers in a world of emotion, music, romance and beauty in Cyrano, a musical drama set to be the must-see film of 2022.

Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) is a man ahead of his time, as equally dazzling at wordplay in a verbal joust as he is with swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of his devoted friend Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Based on the classic French play by Edmond Rostand, Wright’s Cyrano brings a love story for-the-ages to a new generation of cinema lovers. No surprise, then, that it’s been nominated for

Who’s in it?

From the modern, transformative music, to the breathtaking production design and cinematography, there are many special things about Cyrano, and its incredible cast is no exception.

Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are magnificent in the lead roles, giving some of the most impressive performances of their careers.

Other famous faces you’ll spot as Cyrano takes us on a resplendent journey through the streets of 17th Century Paris are Ben Mendelsohn (De Guiche), Bashir Salahuddin (Le Bret) and even Irish singer-songwriter turned Oscar winner Glen Hansard.

Who’s it for?

Everyone! No, seriously. Whether you’re a fully fledged musical theatre nerd, or random bursts of song isn’t really your usual bag, Cyrano is a musical quite like no other. Between its epic scale, sumptuous cinematography and timelessly affecting story, it’s guaranteed to become an instant classic.

When can I see it?

The countdown has officially begun. Cyrano arrives in cinemas on February 25th, with tickets available to book now. So what are you waiting for? Book your place at the cinema event of the year…