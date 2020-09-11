Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Huawei

Heard about the brand-new range of Huawei products and keen to read a review of the new seamless AI life strategy, too?

You’re in the right place. Marie Claire tasked three different influencers—an artist, a musician and a beautician—with the job of testing out the shiny new tech. They were asked to work, play and socialise with the devices during the earlier months of this year. The result? Three honest reviews documenting how using Huawei’s AI life helped the women to create seamless process in both their hobbies and day-to-day activities.

Fun fact: Huawei had a seriously strong 2019. Their smartphone business surpassing 240 million unit shipments, cementing their position as the world’s second-largest handset manufacturer. The PC and wireless audio product businesses both grew by more than 200% and wearables saw growth upwards of 170%. As of January 2020, Huawei has shipped more than 10 million units of 5G smartphones.

Wondering what items Nataly, Esther and Camilla tested? They trialled the six newest additions to Huawei’s range, which includes:

What’s so exciting about the new Huawei products?

Well, Huawei share that all six new products offer both 5G and the ‘Seamless AI Life Strategy’, aka, technology that adapts and transforms your everyday life to make it that touch more seamless.

The new cutting edge technology includes chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems, cameras and audio-visual solutions, offering Huawei users a seriously high-quality experience.

HUAWEI new range: a review

The HUAWEI Mate Xs promises to be the brand’s “most advanced and innovative smartphone yet”. But how did it fare when tested? The design vows to be a work of art in and of itself, with a hinge enabling a seamless transformation between smartphone and tablet mode.

The brand also highlight how clear the handset’s display materials are, with strong, fast and power-efficient 5G connectivity. The camera system has new features which means the display now includes double-layer optical polyimide, in other words, particularly clear incredible image clarity, colour saturation and brightness. The new Leica SuperSensing Quad Camera (a 40 MP SuperSensing camera with 16 MP ultra wide-angle camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera and a 3D Depth Sensing camera), as you can imagine, also offers some seriously high-quality pictures.

Wondering what Huawei’s Seamless AI Life strategy actually is? In short, a clever way to solve any phone issues you may encounter. Take connectivity problems, for example: the phone offers solutions like Wi-Fi routers, customer-premise equipment (CPE), and communication modules to provide a secure, intuitive, smart and high-speed connected experience for you.

Next on the ‘to try’ list: the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G, a tablet encouraging you to rethink your creativity with the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio and designed to synergise with Huawei handsets, wearables and other devices.

Following that, all three were tasked with testing the HUAWEI MateBook models, available in a new Emerald Green colourway.

Last but by no means least, Huawei further launched the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2, a new Wi-Fi 6 Plus CPE that’s 30% more compact than its predecessor. Other notable upgrades include the support for up to 11 5G bands and Huawei’s exclusive Super Uplink technology, which greatly improves upload speed and latency.

Keep reading to discover what the influencers thought when they tested the products themselves.

So, what did Nataly Osmann think?

Favourite product?

“Now, during training, I use the Huawei watch, which makes it very convenient to track our indicator after physical activity or meditation. Incredibly conveniently, you can take photos and videos on your watch and transfer them to other devices.”

Favourite new design?

“In today’s world, it’s so important to have the technology that allows you to get a high-resolution image. The new Huawei performs this function perfectly.”

Most useful Huawei feature?

“I think it’s syncing all the gadgets and the ability to quickly transfer information from one device to another. It is very convenient to work with one eco-system.”

Do you plan on incorporating more Huawei devices in your life?

“Already done.”

What did classical violinist Esther Abrami think?

Favourite Huawei product?

“I really enjoy using Huawei products, especially the phone to make videos. Take this example: for my daily practise routine, I use my tablet to read music, laptop to edit my videos, and phone to record myself and act as a metronome and tuner,”

Most useful Huawei feature?

“The several cameras were a useful feature, and I found the swipe without touch really interesting. In addition, the synergy between watch and phone was very satisfying to use.”

Would you recommend Huawei devices to your friends?

“Yes! I’ve already had a lot of them asking my opinion about it.”

What did Camila Mangiapelo think?

Favourite Huawei product?

“I workout 3 times per week and check on my progress with the GT 2e watch.”

Most useful Huawei feature?

“Connectivity. Technology plays a central role in my life, so I do everything with my electronic devices: I upload videos, take pictures and post-produce them before I post them, I listen to music during my workout sessions, I speak to my manager through my computer, and so on. I’d definitely recommend people use Huawei products if they’re working for home, as they have multiple useful features.”

Most interesting Huawei feature?

“The high res of each picture.”

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population.

Built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry, Huawei is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, head to consumer.huawei.com.