5 reasons why you need to see ‘Like A Boss’ immediately

LIKE A BOSS tells of the hilarious antics of best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) who are living their best lives running the cosmetics company they built together from the ground up. But things have started to go south financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious cosmetics titan proves too tempting for them to pass up, leaving the pair’s friendship in jeopardy. Our new favourite onscreen duo must then decide between business success and true friendship; while making some questionable, but side-splittingly funny choices along the way. (Six words: smoking weed next to a baby…)

THE CAST IS TO DIE FOR

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, two of the funniest women in the business, lead the all-star cast. It’s a comedy duo we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t get enough of, as they capture perfectly the highs, lows and intimacies of best-friendship. Salma Hayek takes on a role we swear she was born to play: starring as terrifying beauty boss Claire Luna, who has heels (did we mention that the styling in this film is ah-mazing) and one-liners so sharp they could cut the glass ceiling. Pose star Billy Porter takes on the role of too-extra-for-words employee Barrett; with Jennifer Coolidge playing his loveably wrongfooted sidekick, Sydney. Not to mention there’s a brilliant cameo appearance from Friends’ Lisa Kudrow.

THE CHARACTERS ARE TOO RELATABLE

Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni make up the cast, playing the wine-mum friendship group of Mia and Mel that we’re dying to be part of. But while their friends flourish in their professional and personal lives – with their perfect children, beautiful houses and mammoth incomes – Mia and Mel are just struggling to make it through a weekday morning with a searing hangover. As Rose Byrne’s Mel asks her bestie: “Do you ever think about all the stuff we’ve done and wonder how we did not die?” Never has anything been quite so relatable.

IT’LL MAKE YOU REALISE THE IMPORTANCE OF DOING WHAT YOU LOVE

It’s a question all women have at some point grappled with: how do I become successful doing what I love? Though the pair might not know the answer right out of the gate, their journey to get there is as poignant as it is uproariously funny. As the duo realise the importance of integrity above all else, LIKE A BOSS hammers home the inspiring message that you must never give up on your dreams – even if it means taking the long road.

IT WILL MAKE YOU APPRECIATE YOUR BEST FRIEND SO MUCH MORE

The first thing you’ll want to do after seeing this film is tell your best friends how much you love them. So instead of having to shout it from the rooftops (or, you know, down the phone) get all the girls together and go see LIKE A BOSS immediately. Chances are the post-film debrief will be just as hilarious as watching the film again.

DID SOMEONE SAY BEAUTY?

