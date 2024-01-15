America Ferrera's powerful acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards is going viral
"We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected."
Last summer, Barbie fever well and truly gripped the globe. Whether it was the nostalgic Barbiecore fashion, Ryan Gosling's sublime improvised lines or the clever storytelling, it was a huge hit and broke a number of records, going on to become the highest-grossing film by a female director.
But one of the most relatable scenes for many viewers was America Ferrera's passionate speech about the challenges of womanhood. Her character Gloria states 'it is literally impossible to be a woman', going to explain the expectations faced by women across the world, and it resonated with many.
At the Critics Choice Awards last night, America was awarded the SeeHer Award - an achievement honouring those who advocate for gender equality and portray characters who push boundaries - for her role in the Barbie movie. Her co-star Margot Robbie introduced her, saying: "She is an artist and an activist. She tells us the truth and asks us to reach for something more in the world and in our in ourselves. She deserves to be celebrated."
During her acceptance speech, America Ferrera discussed the importance of representation and shared her own experience of growing up wanting 'desperately... to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in'.
She said: "Of course, I could feel myself in characters who were strong and complex. But these characters rarely, if ever, looked like me. I yearned to see people like myself on screen as full humans. When I started working over 20 years ago, it seemed impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters but because of writers, directors, producers and executives who are daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases, I, and some of my beloved Latina colleagues, have been supremely blessed to bring to life some fierce and fantastic women."
She continued: "Because of that, we have had the chance to bring through some deeply layered Latina characters and characters that I could not have seen growing up. But now I can see her, and I see her expanding in the next generation of talent like my beloved Ariana Greenblatt, who plays my daughter in Barbie, and in Jenna Ortega and in Selena Gomez and in so many more out there."
America concluded by saying: "Black, brown, Indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender. We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected."
Hear, hear.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
One royal expert explains how the monarchy will be saved by women
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These 8 marine perfumes are so fresh and uplifting, they'll transport you straight to the ocean
Metaphorically speaking
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Ryan Gosling calls Eva Mendes the "girl of my dreams" in a rare comment
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Margot Robbie has given an update on the Barbie sequel
Prepare yourself
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ryan Gosling had the best birthday gift for Barbie director Greta Gerwig
He set the bar high!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Greta Gerwig addresses Barbie backlash and trolling from conservative critics
She said there's 'a lot of passion' from those slamming it as 'feminist propaganda'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie and her pals had some *feelings* about the fact she didn't kiss Ryan Gosling in Barbie
"I can’t check that one off."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why the Barbie movie removed a joke about Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Don't worry, there are still plenty of jokes left
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
These A-listers were supposed to have cameos in the Barbie movie
Director Greta Gerwig was 'so annoyed' they didn't star
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie says she would have turned down Barbie if they didn't make this change
"If they hadn’t made that change... I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Margot Robbie's initial reaction to the Barbie script was that it would 'never see the light of day'
But it's set to be the biggest film of the summer
By Jadie Troy-Pryde