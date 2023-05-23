MAFS UK's new season is its 'most explosive yet' with major drama on the horizon

Married at First Sight has become one of the most watched reality TV series of late, with British, American and Australian versions keeping fans busy.

But while MAFS Australia has quickly gained a reputation for being extra dramatic, the UK version has not disappointed either, with the last couple of seasons especially packing in the jaw-dropping moments.

Still, as dramatic as these previous episodes might have been, apparently they were nothing in comparison to the 2023 series which is set to air sometime in the late summer.

According to one source, we can expect to see 'wife swapping' and 'a physical altercation between two of the grooms', among other shocking moments.

"This season of MAFS UK has just finished filming and it is very explosive. [There’s] wife swapping, massive rows and even a physical altercation between two of the grooms. One of them was even removed from the show," the source told OK!.

"Since filming ended, the cast’s WhatsApp group chat has blown up. The two grooms are going head-to-head and are planning a boxing fight between them.

"The reunion is due to be filmed in July and at this rate it will be explosive."

One explanation for the added antics?

"This year has a younger cast, which has resulted in loads of drama," the source claimed.

Thankfully, though, not everyone in the cast hates everyone else, and some of them are even planning holidays together, the source added, explaining that the show is supposed to air "at the back end of August."

Obviously reality TV wouldn't be reality TV without a good old dose of drama, but we're still a little nervous for just how explosive this new season will prove to be.

All that's left to do is wait and see, we suppose...

Married at First Sight airs on Channel 4 and All 4.