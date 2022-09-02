This MAFS UK contestant has already appeared on two other dating shows

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK kicked off this week, and – as the experts promised ahead of its premiere – there is already drama aplenty.

Viewers have been getting to know the latest batch of singles hoping to find love with a stranger-turned-spouse, and just four episodes in there have already been a fair few – shall we say – tense moments.

The hen party saw Jess and Whitney go head to head about sleeping with their partners on the first night, and Thomas and Jenna disagreed when it came to wedding traditions. Teamed with Whitney’s behaviour on her own big day, it’s fair to say that the newest contestants are definitely not afraid to hold back when it comes to saying exactly what is on their minds.

However, there’s one newlywed that has actually tried to find love in front of the camera before. In fact, she was searching for the one on two other dating shows before her stint on MAFS UK.

Dress designer April Banbury, who married financial advisor George Roberts, took part in ITV’s The Cabins and Channel 5’s The Bachelor before seeking the help of Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling.

April appeared on The Bachelor in 2011, vying for the love of ruby player Gavin Henson, but ultimately finishing in third place.

Then, in 2021, she was matched with model Ryan Darvill on The Cabins, a show where new parters move into a country pad together – but sadly their relationship didn’t work out.

At the moment it’s unclear whether April and George are meant to be with viewers seeing the couple reach a rocky stage already after April kissed another girl in a hot tub on their honeymoon. While George claimed it was cheating, the former Miss Great Britain said it was just ‘fun’.

Married At First Sight UK airs on weeknights at 9pm on E4.