The first glimpse of Killing Eve season 4 is out and it’s going viral

Killing Eve has been a millennial obsession since it first burst onto our screens in 2018, and with the thriller series now three seasons deep, it shows no sign of slowing down.

Season three’s finale last year left us with so many questions and our biggest surrounding a potential fourth season has finally been answered.

Yes, Killing Eve season 4 is officially in the works – and to announce the news, the show released a teaser video.

The official Killing Eve twitter account posted a short teaser video this week, captioning the upload: ‘Our lips are sealed. Mostly.’

Showing footage of Villanelle actress Jodie Comer filming for season four, the teaser trailer announced that the highly anticipated fourth season was now in production.

The final seasons is said to consist of eight new episodes, slated for a 2022 UK release.

‘Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,’ Sandra Oh explained. ‘I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.’

Jodie Comer added: ‘Who knows what the future holds. For sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that. We just want to make sure we end it on a good note that’s satisfying for the audience but is also truthful to the characters.’

We officially cannot wait for this.

Killing Eve season 4 can’t come soon enough.