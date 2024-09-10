If you've already binged KAOS and are clinging on to the hope of a second season, you're not the only one. The series has been a huge hit since it landed on Netflix last month, and many are hungry for more. With Jeff Goldblum playing an erratic and power-mad Zeus, and Janet McTeer as Crete's ultimate bee - and tongue - collector Hera, the show follows the Gods of Ancient Greek mythology as they battle for control against unruly mortals.

The show is littered with clever easter eggs (and the title hints at what's to come if a second season is confirmed), and the underlying meaning of Zeus' watch has proved a popular topic amongst viewers. But one of the questions we were left with during the KAOS season one finale was: who did Hera call and instruct to gather the troops?

Throughout the eight episodes, Hera, Goddess of marriage, women, family, attempts to placate her husband-brother Zeus as he grows increasingly paranoid that his family will fall, as per his prophecy. However, when he overhears that she's adding Poseidon's tongue to her collection (ahem), he proceeds to murder one of her Tacitas and their relationship becomes fractured. In the season one finale, Hera is seen making a call to an unknown party, telling them through the payphone: "Darling, it’s mummy. Gather the troops. And make up the spare bed."

(Image credit: KAOS / Netflix)

While we haven't met any of Hera's biological children in KAOS, we do know that in Greek mythology she is mother to four: Hebe, Eileithyia, Ares and Hephaestus. Of those, there's one child who would come in particularly handy during a time of distress against the unhinged Zeus - enter Ares, the God of War and the most well known of Hera's children. His father is also Zeus, and during the show we see the spiralling King of the Gods calling him on Olympia day, but ultimately leaving a message when he doesn't pick up.

Fans on Reddit are convinced that Ares is the one that Hera has called, and despite Athena cropping up as an alternative suggestion (she's also a God of War, though her strength lies in strategy while Ares' lies in physical battle) many have noted that she is technically Zeus' child, and not biologically Hera's - and given her disdain for Dionysus, it's unlikely Hera would lean on someone born to one of her husband's mistresses.

Season two still hasn't been confirmed, but given the show's popularity so far viewers have everything crossed - and creator Charlie Covell has confirmed they're up for it too. So, Netflix - you know what to do.