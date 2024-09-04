The secret meaning behind the KAOS title is a huge season 2 hint

KAOS landed on Netflix less than a week ago, and it has already created huge buzz. The series, which puts a modern spin on popular tales within Greek mythology, has already climbed the streaming platform's viewing charts and has been widely praised by critics and experts alike. Whether it's Jeff Goldblum as erratic King of the Gods Zeus, Nabhaan Rizwan as loveable rogue Dionysus, or Janet McTeer as the posh and prickly Hera, KAOS boasts an all-star cast relaying the intricate, familiar and intertwining stories that link the Gods and the mortals.

While there are countless Easter Eggs to be found in the series, one of the biggest questions that viewers have been asking is if there is any secret meaning behind the show's title. Of course, almost everything that makes up KAOS - from the characters, to the storylines, to the colourful (or monochrome) backdrop - is undoubtedly chaotic. But it turns out that it's not just a playful spelling. In fact, it holds much deeper significance in Greek mythology - and could also be a huge hint about what's to come in season two (if - fingers crossed - it gets confirmed).

In Ancient Greek mythology, Kaos (or Chaos) denotes two things - the void in which the world existed before the universe was created and the Gods ruled, and the physical being. As the concept of a space in which nothing else existed, it is believed to have been a state of disorder before the order brought by Gods. Kaos, or Khaos, was also one of the first deities to exist and was the Goddess of the 'gap' of 'chasm', often interpreted as the space between heaven and hell.

Although a second season of KAOS has not yet been confirmed, fans are hoping for another instalment - and if it does happen, this could be very useful information when it comes to deciphering the plot. The oscillating storylines are chaos, but as per the recurring prophecy which predicts that 'kaos will reign' once the family falls, it could also allude to life returning to a state of 'pre-existing', or the introduction to a new character who could appear in the form or likeness of the Goddess Kaos. And given that Zeus and Hera are direct descendants, it could tie things together quite nicely.

Show creator Charlie Covell told Radio Times that they're hopeful for another season, explaining: "The idea is three seasons in total. So, that's what I have kind of in my brain... I would love to do more... There's lots of things forming. I've got an idea of what the plot is. But no, there's no script, just lots of fevered documents and stuff that only I would probably understand at this point. But the main story is clear in my head."

KAOS is available to stream now on Netflix.