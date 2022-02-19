I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia promise Ant and Dec

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ant & Dec have confirmed they are doing all they can to make sure the hit show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to the Australian jungle, after the last two series took place in Wales due to Covid travel restrictions.

The duo – also fondly known as PJ and Duncan for some – discussed the nation’s favourite ITV show on The One Show this week, and plans for it to return to the show’s “home”.

The BBC show’s co-host, Alex Jones, probed: “Australia are reopening their boarders from Monday. So is it the castle or is it the jungle?”

To which Ant McPartlin replied: “Well, the plan is the jungle.”

Dec – whose full name is Declan Donnelly – insisted they loved the UK destination, and quickly jutted in: “Nothing against Wales.”

Videos you may like:

Ant continued: “We love Wales, but Australia is (the show’s) home and we’d like to get back there if we can. With Covid there was no getting around it.”

Ant and Dec have co-hosted the award-winning competition that sees celebrities undertake gruelling and stomach churning Bushtucker trials in a bid to win stars, and consequently meals for their camp, in the hope of being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

The programme first aired in 2002, and run for over 20 years, but over the last two years the coronavirus pandemic has meant the show had to be relocated to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

While the show continues to be a success, we can’t deny there’s nothing we love more than the original set-up, which often sees snakes, spiders, and other critters plague the celebrities camp – even outside of challenges.