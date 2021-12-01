House of Gucci: The Gucci family's review is scathing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

House Of Gucci is one of the most hotly anticipated cinema releases in years. And that’s not just because there’s hardly anything released in the cinema anymore.

The biopic is a dramatised account of how Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) planned to kill her husband, former head of the fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). And while the reviews have been largely positive, it doesn’t seem the Gucci family are quite so thrilled with it.

Al Pacino stars in the movie as Aldo Gucci – Maurizio’s uncle – and Aldo’s real-life descendents have gone so far as to issue a statement sharing their very unfiltered thoughts. In short, they’ve absolutely slammed the film, describing it as “extremely painful” and “an insult” to the brand’s legacy. Ouch.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci – president of the company for 30 years – and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” the statement, published by Variety, reads.

It continues, alleging that the movie suggests “a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” added the Gucci family.

The statement also suggests that the character of Patrizia, who went to prison for hiring a hit man to murder Maurizio, is “portrayed not just in the film, but also in statements from cast members, as a victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture.” The family insisted this “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Despite this less-than complimentary perspective on House Of Gucci, the film is still proving very popular. According to UK-Ireland box office stats, the film raked in £2.4m from 685 locations in its first weekend alone. While it’s not quite reaching the dizzy heights of some recent superhero and James Bond movies, it’s still pretty impressive figures and has taken it to the number one spot in the box office as a result.

