How to get Nicole Kidman's CEO style from 'Babygirl'
Channel your inner office siren with exact pieces from the film
If you haven’t seen Babygirl yet, perhaps you’ve been living under a rock. Released earlier this month, Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a sordid affair with a much younger intern, played by the newly-appointed face of Prada, Harris Dickinson.
While the film flips the script on the age-old office power dynamic by reversing gender roles, there have been several viral moments — such as the scene where Nicole Kidman chugs a glass of milk, which she recreated on stage while accepting the Best Actress Prize from the National Board of Review.
But behind the film’s hype are some truly great outfits. Nicole Kidman’s character, Romy, is a New York tech CEO and a woman in a world of men. Her outfits, masterminded by Bart Mueller and Kurt Swanson, simultaneously convey power, femininity and vulnerability.
Her office uniform of sheer pussybow blouses and pencil skirts are seductive yet stylish, and these are countered by soft knitwear and floral dresses. She basically has the dream working woman’s wardrobe.
I’ve sourced some of the exact items she wears in the biggest moments on-screen so you can build your own Babygirl wardrobe. Enjoy.
The yellow pussybow blouse
The floral maxi
The charm necklace
The pink suit
The asymmetric gown
The seductive ensemble
The camel coat
The grey pussybow blouse
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
