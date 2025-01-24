How to get Nicole Kidman's CEO style from 'Babygirl'

Channel your inner office siren with exact pieces from the film

Nicole Kidman Babygirl style
(Image credit: A24)
Jump to category:
Rebecca Jane Hill
By
published
in Buying Guides

If you haven’t seen Babygirl yet, perhaps you’ve been living under a rock. Released earlier this month, Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a sordid affair with a much younger intern, played by the newly-appointed face of Prada, Harris Dickinson.

While the film flips the script on the age-old office power dynamic by reversing gender roles, there have been several viral moments — such as the scene where Nicole Kidman chugs a glass of milk, which she recreated on stage while accepting the Best Actress Prize from the National Board of Review.

But behind the film’s hype are some truly great outfits. Nicole Kidman’s character, Romy, is a New York tech CEO and a woman in a world of men. Her outfits, masterminded by Bart Mueller and Kurt Swanson, simultaneously convey power, femininity and vulnerability.

Her office uniform of sheer pussybow blouses and pencil skirts are seductive yet stylish, and these are countered by soft knitwear and floral dresses. She basically has the dream working woman’s wardrobe.

I’ve sourced some of the exact items she wears in the biggest moments on-screen so you can build your own Babygirl wardrobe. Enjoy.

The yellow pussybow blouse

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

This Jason Wu Collection mustard yellow blouse plays a pivotal role in the film — it takes Romy from the boardroom to an all night rave. While this style is no longer available, I've found one similar from Leem. Perfect for sunny dopamine dressing.

(Image credit: A24)

Leem pussybow blouse
Leem Tie-Neck Relaxed-Fit Woven Blouse

Ginseng
MaxMara Wool Pencil Skirt

The floral maxi

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

Romy wears this Cara Cara floral maxi dress for her daughter's birthday party, which Samuel (Harris Dickinson) makes a surprise appearance at. The tie-waist and high-neck make it a comfortable statement piece — and it's now available on The Outnet.

(Image credit: A24)

Piper Floral-Print Stretch-Velvet Midi Dress
Cara Cara Piper Floral-Print Stretch-Velvet Midi Dress

Extra Large Claw Hair Clip
Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip

The charm necklace

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

Romy wears this Monica Rich Kosann charm necklace throughout the film, adding playfulness to her serious office looks. We can't help but feel like the "adventure compass" charm must symbolise something...

(Image credit: A24)

Default Title
Monica Rich Kosann Adventure Compass and Anna Locket Charm Necklace

Silk Satin Brunel Blouse
Joseph Silk Satin Brunel Blouse

The pink suit

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

The pink suit Romy wears to work has sparked a major trend for 'Babygirl Pink'. While she is wearing a pencil skirt version (naturally), I love this blazer and trouser combo from The Frankie Shop. Be a blush pink beacon in a world of grey suit-wearing men! It can also be styled down with a white tee and trainers.

(Image credit: A24)

The Frankie Shop pink blazer
The Frankie Shop Gelso oversized blazer

The Frankie Shop suit trousers
The Frankie Shop Gelso high-rise wide-leg pants

The asymmetric gown

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

Romy wears this one-sleeved blue Zuhair Murad velvet gown to attend the opening of her husband's theatre production. It's undeniably the most glamorous look of the whole film, with the blue velvet train trailing behind her. While the exact dress is no longer available, the brand has one that's very similar.

(Image credit: A24)

Zuhair Murad gown
Zuhair Murad satin one shoulder dress

Valentina Drop Earrings Gold Tanzanite
Latelita Valentina Drop Earrings Gold Tanzanite

The seductive ensemble

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

This is the scene where Romy begins to engage in an affair with Samuel. She turns up to his hotel dressed in a sexed up version of her usual work attire. The black lace Etro blouse is seriously chic, and paired with a slit pencil skirt and sky-high heels, it's the ultimate office siren look.

(Image credit: A24)

Tie-Detailed Chiffon-Jacquard Blouse
Etro Tie-Detailed Chiffon-Jacquard Blouse

Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt
& Other Stories Tailored Pencil Midi Skirt

Kate 100 Patent-Leather Courts
Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Patent-Leather Courts

The camel coat

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

Throughout the film, Romy wears a wool camel overcoat. It's a true wardrobe staple after all — every woman should own one.

(Image credit: A24)

Belted Manteco Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango Belted Manteco Wool Coat

Kaffe Astrid Roll Neck Jumper
Kaffe Astrid Roll Neck Jumper

The grey pussybow blouse

Nicole Kidman Babygirl

Nobody does a sheer, tie-neck blouse like Saint Laurent — and while the version Romy is wearing isn't currently available, the brand has a similar version. Paired with a grey pencil skirt, tonal dressing is an easy way to look put-together.

(Image credit: Niko Tavernise)

Women's Blouse in Silk Charmeuse in Gris Fonce
Saint Laurent Silk Charmeuse Blouse

Light Grey High-Waisted Skirt
Claudie Pierlot Light Grey High-Waisted Skirt

Rebecca Jane Hill
Rebecca Jane Hill
Freelance Fashion Editor And Stylist

Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction. 

Latest