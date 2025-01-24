How to get Nicole Kidman's CEO style from 'Babygirl'

If you haven’t seen Babygirl yet, perhaps you’ve been living under a rock. Released earlier this month, Nicole Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a sordid affair with a much younger intern, played by the newly-appointed face of Prada, Harris Dickinson.

While the film flips the script on the age-old office power dynamic by reversing gender roles, there have been several viral moments — such as the scene where Nicole Kidman chugs a glass of milk, which she recreated on stage while accepting the Best Actress Prize from the National Board of Review.

But behind the film’s hype are some truly great outfits. Nicole Kidman’s character, Romy, is a New York tech CEO and a woman in a world of men. Her outfits, masterminded by Bart Mueller and Kurt Swanson, simultaneously convey power, femininity and vulnerability.

Her office uniform of sheer pussybow blouses and pencil skirts are seductive yet stylish, and these are countered by soft knitwear and floral dresses. She basically has the dream working woman’s wardrobe.

I’ve sourced some of the exact items she wears in the biggest moments on-screen so you can build your own Babygirl wardrobe. Enjoy.

The yellow pussybow blouse

This Jason Wu Collection mustard yellow blouse plays a pivotal role in the film — it takes Romy from the boardroom to an all night rave. While this style is no longer available, I've found one similar from Leem. Perfect for sunny dopamine dressing. (Image credit: A24)

The floral maxi

Romy wears this Cara Cara floral maxi dress for her daughter's birthday party, which Samuel (Harris Dickinson) makes a surprise appearance at. The tie-waist and high-neck make it a comfortable statement piece — and it's now available on The Outnet. (Image credit: A24)

Lululemon Extra Large Claw Hair Clip £22 at Lululemon

The charm necklace

Romy wears this Monica Rich Kosann charm necklace throughout the film, adding playfulness to her serious office looks. We can't help but feel like the "adventure compass" charm must symbolise something... (Image credit: A24)

Monica Rich Kosann Adventure Compass and Anna Locket Charm Necklace £6,100 at Monica Rich Kosann

The pink suit

The pink suit Romy wears to work has sparked a major trend for 'Babygirl Pink'. While she is wearing a pencil skirt version (naturally), I love this blazer and trouser combo from The Frankie Shop. Be a blush pink beacon in a world of grey suit-wearing men! It can also be styled down with a white tee and trainers. (Image credit: A24)

The asymmetric gown

Romy wears this one-sleeved blue Zuhair Murad velvet gown to attend the opening of her husband's theatre production. It's undeniably the most glamorous look of the whole film, with the blue velvet train trailing behind her. While the exact dress is no longer available, the brand has one that's very similar. (Image credit: A24)

Latelita Valentina Drop Earrings Gold Tanzanite £149 at Latelita

The seductive ensemble

This is the scene where Romy begins to engage in an affair with Samuel. She turns up to his hotel dressed in a sexed up version of her usual work attire. The black lace Etro blouse is seriously chic, and paired with a slit pencil skirt and sky-high heels, it's the ultimate office siren look. (Image credit: A24)

Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Patent-Leather Courts £645 at Selfridges

The camel coat

Throughout the film, Romy wears a wool camel overcoat. It's a true wardrobe staple after all — every woman should own one. (Image credit: A24)

Mango Belted Manteco Wool Coat £169.99 at Mango

The grey pussybow blouse