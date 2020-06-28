PSA: there’s a Fleabag character in the new Normal People episodes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Nope, we didn't see that one coming

You’d have had to have been WiFi and, well, television-less to have missed the hype around Normal People this year. Based on Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name, it follows the story of star-crossed lovers Connell and Marianne through their early teens and spans the heart-achingly painful themes of first love, teenage angst and heady, teenage, hormone-fuelled lust.

News last week revealed that they were releasing two extra episodes to raise money for RTE’s Comic Relief in Ireland, in which producers hinted that there would be a special surprise guest.

And boy, was there. Spoiler alert: the episodes, which are set in a church confession, star Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, Paul Mescal as Connell and, hilariously, Andrew Scott, who play’s Fleabag’s Hot Priest.

Look away if you’re yet to watch: the comedy sees Connell head to church to share his woes with the Priest. Shortly after, a flustered Marianne turns up and admits that she has, in fact, stolen Connell’s iconic chain. You know, the one that has its own Instagram account. The scene pans out without either of the two knowing the other is there, in the very confessional booth.

To conform to current COVID-19 government regulations, all filming took place at a social distance.

Taking to Instagram to chat about the hilarious sketch, Paul shared: “Well this happened! @daisyedgarjones and Andrew are absolute legends. In the hands of Lenny and @suziecine, what is life ❤️. Thank you to element and @emeraoshea. Please, please please donate x.”

The second sketch shares a sneak peek into the lives of Connell and Marianne as grown ups. They’re living together and playing out the same poignantly deep and meaningful conversations—this time, hilariously, about a plate of baked beans Connell has prepared for Marianne, despite her already have eaten dinner.

We. Can’t. Get. Enough.