New episodes of Normal People are about to drop and everyone’s confused

You would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about Normal People. The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best selling book hit our screens over lockdown, and became a sure-fire hit.
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones gave the performances of a lifetime, Marianne’s wardrobe was an Instagrammer’s dream and the refreshing take on nudity and consent may have forever changed the way sex is portrayed on TV. In a word, it was perfect.
It was good – but confusing – news therefore when more episodes were announced to be dropping soon.
Yes, this is not a drill. Two additional Normal People episodes are about to be released – and it’s all for a very good reason, Comic Relief.
Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis confirmed the news this week.
’There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now,’ he explained, confirming that Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were starring. ‘I promise you, these are two very special bits.’
He continued: ‘It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.
‘One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People.’
Does this make a season two of Normal People more likely? We’re crossing our fingers!