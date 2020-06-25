New episodes of Normal People are about to drop and everyone’s confused

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about Normal People. The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best selling book hit our screens over lockdown, and became a sure-fire hit.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones gave the performances of a lifetime, Marianne’s wardrobe was an Instagrammer’s dream and the refreshing take on nudity and consent may have forever changed the way sex is portrayed on TV. In a word, it was perfect.

It was good – but confusing – news therefore when more episodes were announced to be dropping soon.

Yes, this is not a drill. Two additional Normal People episodes are about to be released – and it’s all for a very good reason, Comic Relief.

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis confirmed the news this week.

’There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now,’ he explained, confirming that Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were starring. ‘I promise you, these are two very special bits.’

He continued: ‘It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.

‘One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People.’

Does this make a season two of Normal People more likely? We’re crossing our fingers!