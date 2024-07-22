It's almost time for everyone's favourite overdressed and underpaid marketing executive to return to our screens after almost two whole years. Emily In Paris season 4 is less than a month away, with Part One dropping on Netflix in three short weeks - and we'll finally get to see how Emily's intricate love triangle (square? Pentagon?) is panning out over in the city de l'amour.

The last time we caught up with the Parisian clique, things were beyond messy. Camille had ended her affair with Sofia to marry Gabriel, but left him at the altar after realising he was in love with Emily. Emily then admitted to Alfie that she still had feelings for her chef/neighbour/former flame, and the Brit boy was - understandably - very done. But it wasn't exactly the ending that Emily was hoping for though, as Gabriel confessed that he's actually having a baby with Camille. So all in all, a bit of a shit show.

Ahead of the first five episodes airing next month, Netflix has released the first trailer for Emily In Paris season 4 - and let's just say, it looks as though the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. As well as friction with her colleagues, Emily is trying to navigate being single while simultaneously keeping an eye on her most recent exes - Gabriel and Alfie. And, she might even be moving away from monogamy.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of."

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer, Emily's boss Sylvie is surprised to see the American marketing exec enjoying what she calls a relationship 'grey area' - appearing to indicate that Emily may in fact continue relationships with Gabriel and Alfie. So are things set to get even more chaotic this season?

We'll have to wait and see.

Emily In Paris season 4 will kick off with Part 1 on 15th August, followed by Part 2 on 12th September.