It’s official – a live-action remake of Disney’s Hercules is coming

Now that Disney+ is available in the UK, there’s no reason that you should miss any of the brilliant remakes of the classic cartoons you grew up with. Whether you’re a huge fan of The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo or Beauty and the Beast, some of the most iconic Disney movies have been given the live action treatment over the last few years.

Disney was also set to release a number of reboots in 2020, including Cruella, The Little Mermaid and Mulan, although they announced that their releases will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, postponing production as an ‘abundance of caution’.

While we look forward to the reimagining of Robin Hood and, of course, Mulan, there’s news of yet another live action remake in the works.

If you loved the studio’s 1997 hit Hercules, then this one is for you.

The story focuses on demi-god Hercules who was taken as a baby and lived alongside normal people for the majority of his life, until he decides to embark on a journey of self discovery and finds himself training to be a hero in order to regain his godly status.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dave Callaham has been hired to write the script, with Avengers: Endgame masterminds Joe and Anthony Russo expected to produce.

It is also reported that they’re keen to get Danny DeVito, who voiced Phil the satyr in the original, to return.

We’re also hoping to see an amazing CGI Pegasus joining his pals, and fans are calling for Ariana Grande to play Meg with her unparalleled pipes and enviable ponytail.

The film is currently in the early stages, meaning we’ll have to wait for more details – but one thing is for sure, we cannot wait.