Robin Hood is the next Disney classic getting a live action remake

Several of Disney’s classic animations have been given the live action treatment over the last few years, from the release of the star-studded Lion King last year to the magical reimagining of Beauty and the Beast in 2017.

In 2019, we were also treated to new versions of Dumbo and Aladdin.

And now, Disney is reportedly working on a live action remake of their classic 1973 animation, Robin Hood.

Yep, it has been almost fifty years since the studio gave the outlaw who stole from the rich and gave to the poor the Disney treatment, with all the characters from the popular English tales enjoying an animal makeover. Robin and Maid Marian were foxes, his pal Little John was a bear, the greedy Prince John was a lion and the mean sheriff of Nottingham was a wolf.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be a musical and will use the live-action/CG hybrid format as seen in the Lady and the Tramp remake.

The writer behind the epic dog love story, Kari Granlund, will be working on the screenplay, with director Carlos Lopez Estrada behind the camera. However, as it stands the cast has not been announced.

It is said to be in the early stages of development, but that contracts were signed before the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown earlier this year.

Disney is also set to release a number of live action reboots this year, including Cruella and The Little Mermaid – although their releases will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. They announced last month that the films would be postponed as an ‘abundance of caution’, alongside the eagerly anticipated Mulan.