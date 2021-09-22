Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actor starred as Stanford Blatch in the popular HBO series.

Sex And The City stars are paying tribute to actor Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the show, following his death at the age of 57. Garson played the much-loved close friend of Carrie Bradshaw in the series, and had recently reprised the role for Sex And The City spin off, And Just Like That.

Willie Garson’s son Nathen, who he adopted in 2009, broke the tragic news on social media with an Instagram post describing how proud he was of his dad. Posting a series of photos of his late father, Nathen wrote:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. “You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared [your] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘”

Willie Garson’s Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is yet to share her thoughts on the loss of her friend, but numerous other famous faces have paid tribute in the wake of his death. Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the long-running drama, described it as “a terribly sad loss to the SATC family.”