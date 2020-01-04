happyYOUyear: 5 podcasts to help you love yourself in 2020

We're tuning in...

2020 marks a new year, with our #happyYOUyear campaign encouraging a focus on self-love over self-improvement.

There’s no better way to practice self-care than through a podcast, and with a commute to and from work to tune in, there’s no better time. But which podcast should you opt for?

Here are 5 podcasts to help you love yourself in 2020…

1. Happy Place

Fearne Cotton’s podcast, Happy Place, is a self-love focused interview series boasting some very famous names. From Hillary Clinton and Kirsty Young to Lena Headey and Kris Hallenga, guests share their happy places and coping mechanisms for navigating a stress-filled life. Whether you’re looking for practical advice or an escape, you can’t go wrong with Happy Place.

2. Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations

No self-love podcast list would be complete without Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations – it is impossible to come away without loving yourself more.

Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations are a series of intimate interviews with high profile figures, from CEOs to thought leaders. Salma Hayek talks making peace with herself, Maya Angelou reveals the best advice she has ever received, and Alanis Morissette explains why temporary happiness is ok.

3. Happy In Your Skin

Lea Alexandra’s Happy In Your Skin podcast is an essential for millennials. Its aim? Spreading skin positivity and self-love – and it 100% succeeds. From finding the funny side of acne and dealing with internet trolls to hacks to stop obsessing and stressing over your spot problems, this podcast will help you fall in love with your skin.

4. Offline

Offline isn’t as known in the UK, based in Australia, but it’s definitely worth a listen. Hosted by Australian journalist Alison Rice, the podcast features a series of conversations with inspiring and high profile Australian women, going behind their Instagram profiles and analysing how their true personalities are different from their online presences.

For anyone who needs a reminder that social media isn’t real life, this is a must-listen.

5. The High Low

The weekly pop-culture and news podcast isn’t focused on self-love, but with Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes at the helm, a listen is chicken soup for the soul – comforting, warm and familiar. You will come away loving yourself, and the Panda to your Dolly even more.

Follow our 2020 campaign to trade self-improvement for self-love this year.

Happy YOU year!