This discounted Influencer-fav Ring Light is flying off the shelves this Amazon Prime Day

A ring light is the latest influencer necessity – and if you haven’t heard about it, you need to. Ring lights are a piece of portable (ring-shaped) lighting tech that casts an even light on your face, reducing shadows and minimising blemishes.
Essentially, they make you look camera-ready, with influencers, models and make up artists swearing by them. Just put up your tripod, clip your phone into the centre of the ring, plug the cord into a USB port and voila! Which is why we’ve already snapped up this influencer approved ring light for £22.99.
Creatck 8″ LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand
Was £39.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon Prime Day Deals
At 43% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Creatck 8″ LED Ring Light is an absolute steal, coming with a tripod stand, three dimmable light modes, a mobile phone holder and a USB outlet.
