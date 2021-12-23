Apparently Prince George got this ‘dreadful’ Christmas habit from Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royal Christmases are like no other, with the Windsors giving each other joke presents at 6pm sharp, entering the room in order of title and getting weighed before and after lunch – a royal tradition to see if they have been fed enough.

But while the planned events may seem completely different to our festive schedules, there are some activities that even a royal title doesn’t exempt you from, with Prince William revealing a ‘dreadful’ Christmas habit of his eldest son, Prince George.

According to the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George had been found in previous years ‘already opening his presents’ in the week before Christmas, something that apparently his father and late grandmother Princess Diana did before him.

Yes, this naughty Christmas habit is over three generations old!

The revelation came from letters Princess Diana wrote to a friend in 1985, where she explained that William was following after her in terms of the mischievous habit of opening Christmas presents early.

‘I could not resist opening my presents, as a parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me,’ she explained in the letter. ‘I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places!’

But will Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis be following suit? Only time will tell.